Empoli vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Empoli will host Lazio at the Carlo Castellani on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a poor season and must step things up significantly in the final month of the campaign if they are to extend their four-season stay in the Italian top flight.

They were beaten 2-1 by Fiorentina last time out, heading into the break two goals down before Jacopo Fazzini pulled one back for Azzurri Empolesi in the second half. Empoli remain 19th in the league table with 25 points, but could potentially exit the drop zone with a win this weekend.

Lazio have had mixed results in the league of late, but remain in contention for continental football. They played out a 2-2 home draw against Parma last weekend, finding themselves two goals down early in the second half before veteran winger Pedro came off the bench to net a late brace for Marco Baroni's men.

The visitors sit seventh in the league standings with 60 points. They are, however, only two points behind Juventus in fourth place and will be keen to re-enter the European spots this weekend.

Empoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Empoli and Lazio. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 20 times, with their other eight contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and 10 of their last 12.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Lazio are the third-highest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season with 57 goals. They have, however, conceded 45 goals this term, the highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Empoli vs Lazio Prediction

Azzurri Empolesi are winless in their last 10 games across all competitions and are without a league win since mid-December. They have the second-worst home record in the division and will have their work cut out this weekend.

The Biancocelesti, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last five Serie A matches and have lost just once in the competition since the start of February. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent years and should win this one.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Lazio

Empoli vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lazio to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

