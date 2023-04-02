Empoli vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2023

Empoli and Lecce go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in round 28 of Serie A on Monday (April 3). Both sides head into the game on a run of four defeats and will look to stop the rot.

The hosts were left empty-handed once again, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Atalanta just before the international break. The Azzurri are winless in eight, losing five, including the last four. With 28 points from 27 games, Empoli are 14th in Serie A, a point and a place above Lecce.

Like the hosts, Lecce failed to stop the rot last time, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Fiorentina. Marco Baroni’s men have now lost four straight games for the first time this season, a run that started with a 1-0 home defeat against Sassuolo on February 25.

Lecce’s dire run has been owing to their struggles in attack, as they have failed to hit the target in four games since a 2-1 win over Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in February.

Empoli vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings, Empoli boast a superior record in the fixture.

Lecce have picked up two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The Azzurri are on a four-game unbeaten streak against Baroni’s men, winning once, since a 1-0 loss in October 2019.

Lecce are on a run of four defeats and have won two of six away games since the turn of the year.

Empoli have also lost their last four league outings and are winless in eight games since a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in January.

Empoli vs Lecce Prediction

Both teams head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result, so expect a thrilling bottom-half clash at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. With home advantage in their favour, the Azzurri should prevail, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Lecce

Empoli vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten clashes).

