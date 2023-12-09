Empoli vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2023

Empoli invite Lecce to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A action on Monday (December 11).

The hosts are winless in two league outings and drew 1-1 with Genoa last week. Ruslan Malinovskyi continued his fine form to give Genoa the lead in the 37th minute before Matteo Cancellieri restored parity in the second half.

Lecce, meanwhile, are winless in 10 games across competitions and have drawn their last three games. In their previous outing, they drew 1-1 with Bologna, thanks to a Roberto Piccoli injury-time penalty.

Empoli are 17th in the league with 11 points from 14 games while Lecce have 16 points add are 13th.

Empoli vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 26 times across competitions, including eight meetings in Serie A. Each team has won eight times overall.

Empoli are unbeaten in five meetings with Lecce, drawing three.

Empoli have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring nine times, including four at home.

Lecce are winless on the road in the Serie A this season, drawing four of six games.

Empoli have lost six of their last eight Serie A games at home, failing to score six times.

Empoli have lost just once in eight Serie A meetings against Lecce, winning four.

Empoli vs Lecce Prediction

Empoli have one win in five league games, with that triumph coming at reigning champions Napoli. They have lost just once at home against Lecce, in the Coppa Italia in 1990.

Giuseppe Pezzella and Gabriele Guarino are confirmed absentees for Empoli head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli due to injury. Tommaso Baldanzi has recovered well from his ankle injury but is doubtful for the clash.

Lecce, meanwhile, are winless in nine league outings, drawing five. They are winless on the road this season and have won once in last 13 away Serie A games.

Pontus Almqvist and Ahmed Touba trained separately ahead of the game and are not expected to start. Mohamed Kaba has not played since November.

Lecce have been second-best in recent meetings against Empoli, winning once away across competitions. Nonetheless, both teams are in poor recent form, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Lecce

Empoli vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lameck Banda to score or assist any time - Yes