Empoli vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Empoli will invite Monza to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have been in poor form recently and are winless in their last eight league outings. They have suffered back-to-back losses in their first two games of the year, scoring just once while conceding five times.

They lost 2-1 to Verona in their away game last week. On-loan Polish midfielder Szymon Żurkowski scored a consolation goal just eight minutes into his debut for the team, with his compatriot Bartosz Bereszyński providing the assist.

The visitors met league leaders Inter Milan in Serie A last week, suffering a 5-1 home loss. Matteo Pessina bagged a consolation goal for them in the 69th minute from the penalty spot. It was the first time that they had conceded five goals in the league since a loss to Atalanta in their last match of the 2022-23 season in June.

Empoli vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 31 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 13 wins. The visitors are not far behind with nine wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in the Serie A. Monza continued that run with a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August earlier this season.

Empoli have just three wins to their name in 20 league games thus far, with just one coming at home. They have failed to score in seven of their 10 home games in the league this term.

The visitors have just one win in their last five league outings, with that win coming in an away match against Frosinone earlier this month.

Empoli vs Monza Prediction

The Azzurri have endured a poor run of form in the league recently, with just one win in their last 11 games. They have lost four of their last five home games in the league, conceding 13 goals while failing to score in three games in that period.

Davide Nicola has been appointed as the new head coach after Aurelio Andreazzoli was let go after just four months in charge of the Florence-based hosts. Nicola has a lengthy absentee list for his first game as Giuseppe Pezzella, Gabriele Guarino, Tyronne Ebuehi, Simone Bastoni, Mattia Destro, Francesco Caputo, and Matteo Cancellieri are sidelined due to injuries.

Tommaso Baldanzi is a doubt while new signing Alberto Cerri is expected to start after completing a loan move from Como.

The Brianzoli lost 5-1 to Inter Milan last week and will look to bounce back in this match. They have lost just one of their last five away games, recording two wins, and will look to build on that form here.

Michele Di Gregorio and Gianluca Caprari are sidelined through injuries while Andrea Carboni faces a late fitness test. José Machín is on international duty at the 2023 AFCON.

While Monza will look to capitalize on the hosts' poor form, they are winless in their last eight away meetings against Empoli, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Monza

Empoli vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dany Mota to score or assist any time - Yes