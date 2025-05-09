Empoli vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Empoli will welcome Parma to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in a must-win Serie A match on Saturday. The hosts are 19th in the standings with 25 points and need to win all three remaining games to retain their top-flight status. The Crociati are in 16th place and have a seven-point lead over the home side.

Ad

The Azzurri saw their winless streak in Serie A extended to 20 games last week as they lost 1-0 at home against Lazio. Both teams had a player sent off in that match, with striker Lorenzo Colombo being booked twice in the first 39 minutes of the match.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after seven games last week with a 1-0 home loss to Como. It was their first league defeat since March and the first one at home since February.

Ad

Trending

Empoli vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 45 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Azzurri have 14 wins and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October and played out a 1-1 draw.

Only Juventus (15) have drawn more games in Serie A this season than the visitors (14). The Azzurri, meanwhile, have drawn 13 games thus far.

Parma are winless in their last 11 away games, though they have played four consecutive draws.

Empoli have registered just one win at home in Serie A this season.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

They have been evenly matched in their last six Serie A meetings, recording a win apiece and recording four draws.

Ad

Empoli vs Parma Prediction

The Azzurri have lost four of their last five league games and have conceded 10 goals in that period. Notably, they have failed to score in their last six Serie A home games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Lorenzo Colombo was sent off last week and is a confirmed absentee. Ola Solbakken, Tyronne Ebuehi, Viktor Kovalenko, and Tino Anjorin were spotted back in training and will likely be on the bench here.

Ad

The Crociati have registered just one win in their last eight league games. Notably, they have suffered just one loss in that period, with six games ending in draws. They are winless in their last four away games in this fixture.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the match, though Pontus Almqvist is back after being absent against Como last week.

Considering the current form of the two teams and injury issues, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Parma

Empoli vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More