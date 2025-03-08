Empoli vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Empoli will invite Roma to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have registered just four wins in 27 games and are in 18th place in the standings with 22 points. The capital club have 12 wins and have climbed to eighth place in the league table.

Azzurri are unbeaten in their last two games and played a 1-1 away draw against Genoa in Serie A last week. Alberto Grassi scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half and Johan Vásquez equalized for Genoa after the break. They played Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal last month and eliminated the defending champions on penalties.

The visitors extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games on Thursday with a 2-1 home triumph over Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League. Angeliño equalized in the 56th minute and Eldor Shomurodov scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

They met Como in their previous league outing, when second-half goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Artem Dovbyk helped them register a comeback 2-1 win.

Empoli vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 25 wins. Azzurri have registered six wins and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August, their second consecutive win against the capital club.

Empoli are winless in their last 12 league games, suffering nine losses.

Roma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, recording eight wins.

The last 10 meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording eight wins.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Empoli vs Roma Prediction

Azzurri returned to goalscoring ways in Serie A after three consecutive defeats last week and will look to continue that form here. They are winless in their last seven league games at home, suffering five losses while conceding 15 goals.

Alongside long-term absentees, Ardian Ismajli, Mattia Viti, Tino Anjorin, and Jacopo Fazzini face late fitness tests. Youssef Maleh has a knee issue and will sit this one out.

I Giallorossi have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording six wins. They are unbeaten in their last five Serie A away games, recording three consecutive wins. They have won five of their last seven away meetings against the hosts, and are strong favorites.

Claudio Ranieri will be without the services of Gianluca Mancini after the defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season. Zeki Celik picked up a thigh injury against Athletic and is likely to be rested here.

The visitors have the upper hand in this fixture and considering their current form, we back the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Roma

Empoli vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

