Empoli vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli are set to play Roma at the Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani on Sunday in Serie A.

Empoli come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. Goals from Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez, centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and midfielder Stefano Sensi ensured victory for Inter Milan.

A goal from Albania international Nedim Bajrami and an own goal from Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu proved to be a mere consolation for Empoli.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Marco Baroni's Lecce 3-1 in the Round of 16 in the Coppa Italia. Goals from Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla, English striker Tammy Abraham and Uzbekistan international Eldor Shomurodov sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

A goal from centre-back Arturo Calabresi proved to be a mere consolation for Lecce, who had midfielder Mario Gargiulo sent off in the second-half.

Empoli vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage, having won nine games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Roma beating Empoli 2-0. Goals from star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for Roma.

Empoli form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-L-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-D-W

Empoli vs Roma Team News

Empoli

Empoli will be without Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas and left-back Fabiano Parisi. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Sebastiano Luperto and winger Federico Di Francesco. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Aurelio Andreazzoli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Fabiano Parisi, Nicolas Haas

Doubtful: Federico Di Francesco, Sebastiano Luperto

Suspended: None

Roma

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. There are doubts over the availability of English centre-back Chris Smalling and winger Stephan El Shaarawy. Gambia international Ebrima Darboe and Guinea international Amadou Diawara are representing their nations at AFCON.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy

Suspended: None

Not available: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara

Empoli vs Roma Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jacopo Furlan, Riccardo Fiamozzi, Simone Romagnoli, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Marchizza, Szymon Zurkowski, Nedim Bajrami, Liam Henderson, Kristjan Asllani, Andrea Pinamonti, Patrick Cutrone

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Sergio Oliveira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Empoli vs Roma Prediction

Empoli are 11th in the league, and have drawn three of their last five league games. Striker Andrea Pinamonti has scored seven league goals this season, and could prove to be crucial again.

Roma, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Manager Jose Mourinho has endured a mixed spell so far, and has been linked with the vacant role at Everton.

Roma should win here.

Prediction: Empoli 0-1 Roma

