Empoli vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Empoli will welcome Roma to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are winless in five league games this season, playing out four consecutive draws.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by Salernitana in their previous outing. Empoli are undefeated since their opening day loss to Spezia, but their winless run means they are 16thin the standings.

Roma, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the league campaign in their previous outing, falling 4-0 at Udinese. On Thursday, they kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign against Ludogorets with a 2-1 defeat.

The Giallorossi will be back in Europa League action on Thursday, so they could choose a few key players here.

Empoli vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times across competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the better side against their northern rivals, leading 22-4 in wins.

Empoli's last win over Roma in Seria A came in 2007. The last five games between the two teams have gone Roma's way, while six games have ended in draws.

Empoli form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Roma form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Empoli vs Roma Team News

Empoli

There are no fresh absentee, as Nicolo Cambiaghi, Lorenzo Tonelli, Mattia Destro, and Tommaso Baldanzi are sidelined with injury for at least a few weeks.

Injured: Nicolo Cambiaghi, Lorenzo Tonelli, Mattia Destro, Tommaso Baldanzi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Roma

There are some significant absentees for the visitors, including Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Nicola Zalewski became the latest addition to the infirmary for Roma after picked up an injury against Ludogorets. Tammy Abraham is back from a shoulder injury and should start. Ebrima Darboe, meanwhile, faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicola Zalewski

Doubtful: Ebrima Darboe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Empoli vs Roma Predicted XIs

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Liberato Cacace, Fabiano Parisi; Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas, Razvan Marin; Liam Henderson; Martin Satriano, Sam Lammers

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

Empoli vs Roma Prediction

Roma have dominated proceedings against Empoli in recent meetings and are on a five-game winning streak, keeping three clean sheets. They have struggled in their recent games, though, and have conceded as many goals as Empoli (5) this season.

The Romans have fared just slightly better in attack, outscoring Empoli 6-4. Roma are struggling with injuries, but given their superior record against the hosts, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Roma

