Empoli vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023

Empoli and Salernitana go head-to-head at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in round 34 of Serie A on Monday (May 8). With both teams level on points in the bottom half of the table, the contest could be a finely poised and exciting one.

Empoli picked up a huge result in their quest for survival, winning 3-1 against ninth-placed Bologna on Thursday. Paolo Zanetti’s men were previously on a three-match losing streak and had picked up just one point from the last 12. With 35 points from 33 games, Empoli are 15th in Serie A, level on points with Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Salernitana were involved in a share of the spoils once again. as they played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with Fiorentina last time out. Paulo Sousa’s side have now picked up eight draws in their last nine games since the start of March, with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo on April 22 being the exception.

However, this run has seen Salernitana steer clear of the danger zone as they now look to make a late charge for a top-half finish.

Empoli vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 11 wins from the last 21 meetings Empoli have been dominant in the fixture.

Salernitana have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Sousa’s men are winless in six visits to the Carlo Castellani, losing four times since March 2009.

Empoli have picked up two wins in their last seven games since January and lost three.

Salernitana are winless in six away games, drawing five times since a 2-1 win at Lecce in January.

Empoli vs Salernitana Prediction

Following their morale-boosting result against Bologna, Empoli will head into Monday with renewed confidence as they look to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since January.

However, Salernitana are a resolute side who are unbeaten in nine games. Considering the same, acagey affair at the Carlo Castellani could ensue, with the two sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Salernitana

Empoli vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Salernitana’s last ten games.)

