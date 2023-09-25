Empoli vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Empoli and Salernitana go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Wednesday.

Both sides have endured a sloppy start to the new campaign and will head into the midweek clash looking to pick up their first league win of the season.

Empoli were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side have now lost all five games this season, conceding 13 goals and failing to find the back of the net so far.

Empoli are the only side yet to pick up any points in the new Serie A campaign and currently sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Like the hosts, Salernitana continue to struggle in the new campaign as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Frosinone at the weekend.

Paulo Sousa’s men have also failed to win their opening five league matches this season, losing twice and picking up three draws so far.

With three points from five matches, Salernitana are currently seventh in the Serie A table, level on points with 18th-placed Udinese.

Empoli vs Salernitana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Empoli boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Empoli are on a four-game unbeaten run against Sousa’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in May 2021.

Salernitana are on a run of 12 consecutive away games without a win across all competitions, losing four and picking up eight draws since a 2-1 victory at Lecce on January 27.

Empoli have lost their last seven matches across all competitions, conceding 17 and scoring just once since June’s 2-1 friendly victory over LOSC Lille.

Empoli vs Salernitana Prediction

Empoli and Salernitana have endured a rough start to the season and are currently scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table.

While they are both evenly matched on paper, Empoli’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Sousa’s men.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Salernitana

Empoli vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)