Empoli vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16, 2023

Empoli will entertain Sampdoria at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Monday (January 16).

The hosts are unbeaten in three league games and are coming off a 2-2 draw against Lazio. Empoli fell two goals behind against the capital club but scored twice in the final 13 minutes to force a share of the spoils. Francesco Caputo scored in the 83rd minute, while Razvan Marin scored his first goal of the campaign in injury time. Empoli are 13th with 19 points.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, failed to build on their 2-1 win at Sassuolo a fortnight ago, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Napoli at home. They're 19th in the standings with just nine points from 17 games.

Empoli vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals have locked horns 37 times across competitions. The visitors lead 18-10.

Sampdoria secured a league double over the hosts last season, including a 3-0 win at Empoli.

Sampdoria have failed to score in five of their last six games, conceding at least twice in five of these games, losing all of them.

Empoli are winless in their last six home games against Sampdoria, losing their last three.

Sampdoria have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just eight goals in 17 games.

Three of Empoli's four wins have come at home, and they have kept clean sheets in these wins too, Sampdoria's two wins this season have come on their travels.

Sampdoria have failed to score in three of their last four away games, while Empoli have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home outings.

Empoli vs Sampdoria Prediction

Empoli have struggled in their recent meetings against Sampdoria, winning just once in 12 games. They have seen an uptick in form in recent games, though.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, ave failed to score in five of their last six league outings. Nonetheless, they have a decent record in recent meetings against Empoli and could earn a point here.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sampdoria

Empoli vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Empoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

