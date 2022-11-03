Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli lock horns with Sassuolo in an important encounter at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Neroverdi suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Empoli, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Atalanta last week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

empolifc.com/empoli-sassuol… La prima sfida nel 2009, la gare in B, la prima in A nel 2015 con mister Sarri, il successo firmato Maccarone e quello del 2019 fino all'ultimo confronto dello scorso gennaio: leggi il racconto dei precedenti in casa azzurra tra #Empoli La prima sfida nel 2009, la gare in B, la prima in A nel 2015 con mister Sarri, il successo firmato Maccarone e quello del 2019 fino all'ultimo confronto dello scorso gennaio: leggi il racconto dei precedenti in casa azzurra tra #Empoli e #Sassuolo ⬇👉 empolifc.com/empoli-sassuol… https://t.co/Rd8IyTD3Wq

Empoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good record against Empoli and have won 12 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's seven victories.

Sassuolo and Empoli have never played out a draw in the Serie A, with Sassuolo winning six and Empoli winning four of the 10 matches played between the two teams.

Empoli have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their 10 Serie A matches against Sassuolo - a 3-0 defeat in 2016.

Empoli have won three of their five homes games against Sassuolo in the Serie A but did slump to a 5-1 defeat against the Neroverdi at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in January this year.

Empoli have suffered defeats against Juventus and Atalanta over the past month and could lose three consecutive games in the Serie A for the first time since 2018.

Sassuolo have scored only 14 goals in their 12 matches so far in the Serie A - their worst tally at this stage of the competition since the 2017-18 campaign.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Neroverdi are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Empoli have been impressive against Sassuolo at home but have issues of their own to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sassuolo

Empoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes

