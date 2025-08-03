Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Empoli will host Sassuolo at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The hosts will be hoping to end what has been a lackluster preseason campaign on a high.

Azzurri Empolesi have suffered back-to-back losses in their preparatory friendlies, losing 2-1 to fellow Serie B side Virtus Entella and, more recently, 3-2 to newly-promoted Serie A side Pisa. They were narrowly relegated to the second tier of Italian football last season and will be hoping to make an immediate return to the top flight, but will need to show improvements when they feature in their final pre-season tie.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have made an immediate return to the Serie A after a remarkable campaign in the second division last season. The Neroverdi have been impressive in their pre-season campaign so far, with two easy wins over Serie C sides Real Vicenza and Trenta, and will look to continue in such form and build match fitness ahead of the fast-approaching new league season.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 27 previous occasions going into this midweek friendly. Empoli have won 10 of those games, and three have ended in draws, while Sassuolo have won the remaining 14.

The sides are evenly matched across their last 10 meetings, with both sides winning five each.

Empoli have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture, but have also conceded nine across those games.

The visitors had by far the best offensive record and the third-best defensive record in the Serie B last season, with 74 goals scored and 38 conceded in 38 games.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into Tuesday's game and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual performance. Empoli will focus on building match fitness and avoiding injuries to first-team players in their final friendly runout before their return to competitive action in the Coppa Italia next week.

The Neroverdi will be satisfied to get a draw against their toughest opposition so far in their preseason campaign, and will need to be at their best to get a win.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sassuolo

Empoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Sassuolo’s last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

