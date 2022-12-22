Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd, 2022

Empoli take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in a club friendly on Friday, with both sides looking to head back into the domestic season on a high.

Empoli have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. Paolo Zanetti's side are currently 13th in Serie A, 10 points above the relegation zone. They will look to turn things around with a win against Sassuolo on Friday.

Sassuolo have been in poor form recently, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Alessio Dionisi's side are currently 15th in Serie A, one point behind their opponents. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Empoli on Friday.

Empoli Football Club Official @EmpoliFC 📸📸📸📸 | TRAINING



Lavoro pomeridiano per gli azzurri al Centro Sportivo di Petroio; domani nuova seduta alle ore 15.00, venerdì l'amichevole col Sassuolo

Both sides will be looking to win the game to build momentum heading back into the domestic season.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Empoli have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sassuolo winning the other two.

Empoli came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November. Tommaso Baldanzi's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Empoli have the third worst attack in the league, having only scored 12 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Sassuolo have the sixth worst attack in the league, having conceded 22 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday.

Lorenzo Tonelli and Mattia Destro are both doubts for Empoli. Meanwhile, Sassuolo will be without Maxime Lopez and Mert Muldur due to injury.

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given their recent form and quality. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sassuolo

Empoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

U.S. Sassuolo @SassuoloUS



Un emozionante momento di incontro tra i neroverdi e i nostri grandi e soprattutto piccoli tifosi

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side has a particularly good defensive record this season, while also not being in the best of form)

Tip 3 - Armand Lauriente to score/assist (The forward has two goals and three assists in nine appearances so far this season)

