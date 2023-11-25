Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Empoli and Sassuolo are back in action in the Italian Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Alessio Dionisi's men head into the weekend without a win in their last six league matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Empoli picked up three huge points in their quest to pull clear of the danger zone as they stunned Napoli with a 1-0 victory just before the international break.

Prior to that, Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side were on a two-match losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Atalanta and Frosinone respectively.

With 10 points from 12 matches, Empoli are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point above 18th-placed Cagliari in the relegation zone.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Salernitana at the Mapei Stadium last time out.

However, Dionisi’s men have now failed to win their last six league games, losing four and claiming two draws since picking up successive victories over Juventus and Inter Milan back in September.

With 12 points from 12 matches, Sassuolo are currently 15th in the Serie A table but could move level with 12th-placed Frosinone with all three points this weekend.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Sassuolo holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Sassuolo are without a win in their last six Serie A games, claiming just two points from a possible 18 since a 2-1 victory over Inter on September 27.

Andreazzoli’s men have managed just one home win across all competitions this season while losing five and claiming one draw so far.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Empoli and Sassuolo have endured a slow start to the season and currently find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sassuolo

Empoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)