Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo travel to Empoli in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday
Modified Jan 07, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Preview

Serie A action will return over the weekend after just a two-day hiatus and in their round 21 fixture, Empoli invite Sassuolo to the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

Empoli played a high-scoring draw in their first game of 2022, as they held eighth-placed Lazio to a 3-3 draw on Thursday. Sassuolo also kicked off their year with a draw, playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Genoa.

At least six goals have been scored in three of the hosts' last four games, while Sassuolo have seen four goals scored in six of their last nine games.Hence, we can expect this encounter to be a high-scoring one.

Empoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 19 times across all competitions so far. Sassuolo lead 10-6 in wins while three games have ended in a draw. The last nine games in this fixture have produced conclusive results with five games ending in a win for the visiting side and four going Gli Azzurri's way.

They last met at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore in league action in October. Goals from Andrea Pinamonti and Szymon Żurkowski ensured a comeback win for Empoli in the reverse fixture.

Empoli form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Sassuolo form guide (Serie A): D-L-D-W-D

Empoli vs Sassuolo Team News

Empoli

Nicolas Haas is a long-term absentee on account of a serious knee injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the home side:

  • Simone Romagnoli - Muscle injury
  • Fabiano Parisi - Hamstring
  • Patrick Cutrone - Personal leave

Injured: Nicolas Haas, Fabiano Parisi

Doubtful: Samuele Damiani, Simone Romagnoli, Patrick Cutrone

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

I Neroverdi are expected to be without a few key players for the game. Filip Djuricic is a key absentee with a hamstring issue. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

  • Francesco Magnanelli - Muscle problems
  • Filippo Romagna - Patella Issues
  • Matheus Henrique - Calf injury
  • Pedro Obiang - Heart problems
  • Gianluca Scamacca - Undisclosed
  • Davide Frattesi - Undisclosed
  • Federico Peluso - COVID-19
  • Edoardo Goldaniga - COVID-19
  • Hamed Junior Traore - International duty
  • Jeremie Boga - International duty
Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique, Filip Djuricic, Filippo Romagna, Francesco Magnanelli, Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hamad Traore (International duty - AFCON), Jeremie Boga (International duty - AFCON), Federico Peluso (COVID-19), Edoardo Goldaniga (COVID-19)

Empoli vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastiano Luperto, Ardian Ismajli, Petar Stojanovic; Szymon Zurkowski, Liam Henderson, Samuele Ricci; Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti, Federico Di Francesco

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Abdou Harroui; Domenico Berardi, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Giacomo Raspadori; Grégoire Defrel

Empoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Empoli have three wins at home in the league this season while Sassuolo also have three wins in their travels this term. Given the form of both sides, a high-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Empoli 2-2 Sassuolo.

