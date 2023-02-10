Empoli vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Empoli will entertain 17th-placed Spezia at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in Serie A of the year as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Roma last Saturday. Empoli saw their unbeaten run come to an end after six games and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Spezia fell to their third defeat in a row last Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against league leaders Napoli at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were able to maintain a clean sheet throughout the first half but Napoli scored thrice in the second half to secure a thumping win.

Empoli are in 12th in the league table with 26 points while Spezia are in 17th place with 18 points, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Empoli vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions since 1948, with just three of these meetings taking place in Serie A.

These games have been contested closely, with the hosts enjoying a 17-13 lead in wins while 15 games have ended in draws.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals with Spezia recording a 1-0 when the two teams met in the 2022-23 campaign opener in August.

Empoli are undefeated in their last six home games against Spezia.

Empoli are unbeaten in their last four Serie A games at home, keeping three clean sheets in that period as well.

Spezia have the third-worst attacking record in Serie A, scoring 17 goals and also have the fourth-worst defensive record, conceding 35 goals in 21 games.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the visitors.

Empoli vs Spezia Prediction

Empoli have been in good form at home recently, keeping three clean sheets in the last four games at Saturday's venue. The hosts are winless against the Aquilotti since 2014 and might struggle here.

Empoli Football Club Official @EmpoliFC 📸📸📸 La sfida con lo Spezia si avvicina; azzurri in campo stamani a Petroio, domani ultima seduta prima della gara di sabato pomeriggio 📸📸📸 La sfida con lo Spezia si avvicina; azzurri in campo stamani a Petroio, domani ultima seduta prima della gara di sabato pomeriggio https://t.co/MXXyPz5pax

The Azzurri have suffered just one defeat in 2023 and, considering their home advantage, are likely to enjoy a strong outing. Spezia have failed to score in their last three league games, so might not be able to enjoy a prolific outing. With that in mind, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Spezia

Empoli vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Empoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes