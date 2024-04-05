Empoli vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

The action continues in round 31 of the Italian Serie A as Empoli and Torino go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the two sides, Davide Nicola’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and move out of the relegation zone.

Empoli suffered a fresh blow in their battle for survival as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against league leaders Inter Milan at San Siro last Monday.

Nicola’s side have now lost four games on the bounce, conceding five goals and failing to find the back of the net since scraping a 3-2 win over Sassuolo on February 24.

With 25 points from 30 matches, Empoli are 18th in the Serie A table but could move level with 14th-placed Udinese with all three points this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, kept their slim hopes of securing European football alive last time out with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Monza at the Stadio Olimpico.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium on March 16 which saw their four-match winless run come to an end.

With 44 points from 30 matches, Torino are currently ninth in the league table, six points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Empoli vs Torino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Empoli and Torino claiming nine wins apiece in their previous 32 meetings.

Torino are on a five-game unbeaten run against Nicola’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss in May 2019.

Empoli hold the division’s second-worst home record this season, having picked up just two wins and 10 points from their 15 games at the Carlo Castellani so far.

Torino have lost just one of their last six games on their travels while picking up two wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Empoli vs Torino Prediction

While Empoli have run out of steam at the business end of the season, Torino appear to have hit their stride and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

We predict a cagey affair at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, with the visitors coming away with a narrow win and extending their recent dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Torino

Empoli vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)