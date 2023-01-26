Empoli vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Empoli will host Torino at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Serie A on Saturday (January 28), looking for their third straight top-flight win.

The Blues are coming off consecutive 1-0 wins against Sampdoria and Inter Milan. Tommaso Baldanzi struck the winner for Paolo Zanetti's side in the 60th minute to secure an unlikely three points at the San Siro and derail the Nerazzurri's title charge.

That saw Empoli climb up to ninth in the standings with 25 points from 19 games, just one place and point behind their weekend rivals.

Empoli Football Club Official @EmpoliFC



Gli abbonati potranno acquistare fino ad un massimo di due biglietti, per altre persone non abbonate, ad un prezzo speciale!



Per tutte le info visita il nostro sito

empolifc.com/empoli-torino-… 𝑺𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊 𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒊 𝒂 𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒆Gli abbonati potranno acquistare fino ad un massimo di due biglietti, per altre persone non abbonate, ad un prezzo speciale!Per tutte le info visita il nostro sito 𝑺𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊 𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒊 𝒂 𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒆 💙Gli abbonati potranno acquistare fino ad un massimo di due biglietti, per altre persone non abbonate, ad un prezzo speciale!Per tutte le info visita il nostro sito 👉 empolifc.com/empoli-torino-…

Torino, meanwhile, recently snapped their four-game winless league run with a narrow 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday, with Aleksei Miranchuk scoring a 33rd-minute winner.

It was their first league win in 2023 and just the second across competitions, having pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over reigning champions AC Milan at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia.

Empoli vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 30 clashes, the spoils have been closely shared, with Empoli winning nine times and losing on eight occasions,

Empoli have drawn more Serie A games against Torino (10) than any other side,

The hosts have lost only one of their ten Serie A games with Torino, but it was the most recent one at the Castellani (3-1 in May 2022),

Empoli have won their last two Serie A games without conceding. They last won three in a row in May 2019, kept three clean sheets in January 2017 and won three in a row without conceding in December 2015.

Empoli have won their last three Serie A home games without conceding. They last won more in a row in February 2007 (five, the first four with a clean sheet).

Empoli vs Torino Prediction

Torino have a good recent record against Empoli, which gives them confidence ahead of their upcoming meeting.

Empoli are bolstered with their stunning win over giants Inter and could employ the same tactics to frustrate the visitors. The two sides, though, could cancel each other out and see out a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Torino

Empoli vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

