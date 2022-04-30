Empoli vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli host Torino at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Empoli are currently 14th in the league, seven points behind their opponents. Aurelio Andreazzoli's side have been in poor form recently and have only won one of their last 18 games across all competitions. That win came last time out when they beat Napoli 3-2. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Torino on Sunday.

Torino are currently 11th in the league, with nothing left to play for this season. Ivan Juric's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games. They will look to extend that streak with a win against Empoli on Sunday.

Neither side have anything left to play for but will be looking to end their season on a strong note.

Empoli vs Torino Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Tommaso Pobega and Marko Pjaca's early goals were cancelled out by Simone Romagnoli and Andrea La Mantia to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Empoli Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Torino Form Guide: D-W-D-D-W

Empoli vs Torino Team News

Bandinelli will be a huge miss for Empoli

Empoli

Filippo Bandinelli will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Tonelli and Nicolas Haas are both out injured.

Injured: Lorenzo Tonelli, Nicolas Haas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Filippo Bandinelli

Torino

Torino have no new injury worries following their 4-4 draw against Atalanta last time out. Armando Izzo, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza and Mohamed Fares are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Armando Izzo, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza, Mohamed Fares

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Torino Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Mattia Viti, Petar Stojanovic; Liam Henderson, Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski; Nedim Bajrami; Andrea Pinamonti, Federico Di Francesco

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Etrit Berisha; Alessandro Buongiorno, Bremer, Koffi Djidji; Mergim Vojvoda, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Josip Brekalo, Dannis Praet; Antonio Sanabria

Empoli vs Torino Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict Torino will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Torino

