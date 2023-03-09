Empoli vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Empoli and Udinese go head-to-head at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in round 26 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

The Azzurri are unbeaten in their last four home games against Andrea Sottil’s side and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Empoli failed to find their feet in the Serie A as they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Monza last Saturday.

They have now failed to taste victory in six consecutive games, picking up three draws and losing three since January’s impressive 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Paolo Zanetti’s side are currently 14th in the Serie A table after picking up 28 points from 25 matches so far.

Like the hosts, Udinese continue to struggle for results in the Serie A as they were held to a goalless draw by Atalanta last time out.

Andrea Sottil’s men are currently on a six-game winless run in the league, picking up four draws and losing twice since a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on January 22.

With 32 points from 25 games, Udinese are currently 10th in the Serie A table, level on points with 11th-placed Monza.

Empoli vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Udinese boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Udinese are winless in their last four visits to the Stadio Carlo Castellani, losing three games and claiming one draw since a 2-1 win in January 2015.

Empoli are unbeaten in five of their last six home matches in the league, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of November.

Udinese have picked up just one win in their last nine away games, losing four games and claiming four draws since October.

Empoli vs Udinese Prediction

Empoli and Udinese are both without a win in six straight matches and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. While both sides are in similar form, we are backing the Azzurri to claim a slender win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Udinese

Empoli vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

