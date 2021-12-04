Empoli vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will extend into the new week, with Empoli hosting Udinese at the Carlo Castellani on Monday.

Empoli came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against 10-man Torino on Thursday. Simone Romagnoli and Andrea La Mantia both got on the scoresheet for the hosts on the day.

Empoli sit 11th in the league table with 20 points from 15 games. A win on Monday would move them to within one point of the European spots.

Udinese played out an electric 4-4 draw against Lazio in their last game. The game had four goals in each half and saw three players sent off. The visitors have won none of their last three games and one of their last 12 across all competitions.

Udinese sit 14th in Serie A with 16 points from 15 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Empoli on Monday.

Empoli vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Monday's game will be the 20th meeting between Empoli and Udinese. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met officially in a league clash back in 2019. Empoli won the game 3-2.

Empoli Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Udinese Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Empoli vs Udinese Team News

Empoli

The hosts have no injured or suspended players ahead of their game on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra is currently injured and is expected to miss Monday's game. Rodrigo Becao came off injured in the visitors' last game and may not be available against Empoli.

Nahuel Molina and Walace are both suspended after receiving red cards against Lazio.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: Rodrigo Becao

Suspended: Nahuel Molina, Walace

Empoli vs Udinese Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Lorenzo Tonelli, Petar Stojanovic; Liam Henderson, Samuele Ricci, Nicolas Haas, Nedim Bajrami; Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Pinamonti

Udinese Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Iyenoma Udogie; Brandon Soppy, Jean-Victor Makengo, Tolgay Arslan, Gerard Deulofeu; Ignacio Pussetto, Beto

Empoli vs Udinese Prediction

Empoli have been rather inconsistent lately with just one win in their last four games. They have won just two of eight home league games all season and will want to change that.

Udinese are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last 12 league matches. They have drawn seven games, the most in Serie A this campaign. That number could increase to eight when they face Empoli next week.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Udinese

