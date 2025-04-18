Empoli vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Empoli and Venezia face off in a thrilling relegation six-pointer at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men picking up a hard-fought home win over Monza.

Ad

Empoli failed to stop the rot last Monday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Napoli when the sides squared off at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Roberto D'Aversa’s side have gone 17 straight Serie A matches without a win, losing 12 and claiming five draws since December’s 4-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

This poor run of results has been owing to Empoli’s struggles at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have netted just 24 goals so far — only Lecce (23) have scored fewer.

Ad

Trending

Venezia, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in the relegation dogfight as they secured a 1-0 victory over Monza at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo last time out.

Before that, Di Francesco’s men were on a 15-game winless run across all competitions, losing seven and claiming eight draws since late December.

Venezia have picked up 24 points from their 32 Serie A matches so far to sit 18th in the league standings, only above this weekend’s visitors on goal difference.

Ad

Empoli vs Venezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Venezia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Venezia are on a five-game unbeaten run against D'Aversa’s men, picking up two wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in July 2020.

Empoli currently hold the second-worst away record in Serie A this season, having picked up just nine points so far — only Monza (8) have managed fewer.

Venezia are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the league this season, having picked up seven draws and lost nine of their 16 games so far.

Ad

Empoli vs Venezia Prediction

With Empoli and Venezia level on points in the bottom three, we expect both sides to throw in the kitchen sink on Sunday as they look to come out on top in this relegation six-pointer.

While Venezia will look to build on their victory over Monza, results on the road offer little optimism and we predict Empoli will secure maximum points in front of their home crowd.

Ad

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Venezia

Empoli vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the two sides)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More