Empoli vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Empoli and Venezia face off in a thrilling relegation six-pointer at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men picking up a hard-fought home win over Monza.
Empoli failed to stop the rot last Monday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Napoli when the sides squared off at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Roberto D'Aversa’s side have gone 17 straight Serie A matches without a win, losing 12 and claiming five draws since December’s 4-1 victory over Hellas Verona.
This poor run of results has been owing to Empoli’s struggles at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have netted just 24 goals so far — only Lecce (23) have scored fewer.
Venezia, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in the relegation dogfight as they secured a 1-0 victory over Monza at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo last time out.
Before that, Di Francesco’s men were on a 15-game winless run across all competitions, losing seven and claiming eight draws since late December.
Venezia have picked up 24 points from their 32 Serie A matches so far to sit 18th in the league standings, only above this weekend’s visitors on goal difference.
Empoli vs Venezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Venezia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Empoli have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Venezia are on a five-game unbeaten run against D'Aversa’s men, picking up two wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in July 2020.
- Empoli currently hold the second-worst away record in Serie A this season, having picked up just nine points so far — only Monza (8) have managed fewer.
- Venezia are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the league this season, having picked up seven draws and lost nine of their 16 games so far.
Empoli vs Venezia Prediction
With Empoli and Venezia level on points in the bottom three, we expect both sides to throw in the kitchen sink on Sunday as they look to come out on top in this relegation six-pointer.
While Venezia will look to build on their victory over Monza, results on the road offer little optimism and we predict Empoli will secure maximum points in front of their home crowd.
Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Venezia
Empoli vs Venezia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Empoli to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the two sides)