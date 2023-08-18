Empoli vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Empoli welcome Verona to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in their Serie A campaign opener on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts played their first competitive game of the season last week in the Coppa Italia, losing 2-1 at home to Cittadella. Veteran striker Francesco Caputo put them ahead in the eighth minute, but Cittadella scored twice in the second half to complete their comeback.

Verona, meanwhile, also played in the Coppa Italia first round last week. They got their season off to a winning start, as goals from Jordi Mboula, Paweł Dawidowicz, and Milan Đurić helped them to a 3-1 home win. Verona retained their top-flight status with a dramatic 3-1 win over Spezia in the relegation playoff in June.

Empoli vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 25 times across competitions, with Empoli leading 10-7.

The two teams meet for the first time in a Serie A campaign opener.

The last three meetings between the two teams have ended 1-1.

Empoli have lost once in their last seven meetings against Verona.

Six of their last eight Serie A meetings against Verona have produced under 2.5 goals.

Empoli are unbeaten in five home meetings against Verona, winning once. They have outscored Verona 4-3 in that period, keeping two clean sheets.

Empoli have kept a clean sheet in their first home game of a Serie A campaign in two of the last three seasons.

Verona have conceded in their last eight meetings against Empoli.

Empoli vs Verona Prediction

Empoli suffered a defeat at home in the Coppa Italia last week and will look to bounce back. They have suffered defeats in their last two campaign openers. They have a solid home record against Verona, though.

Verona, meanwhile, have also suffered defeats in their last two Serie A campaign openers. They looked produced a strong display in the Coppa Italia last week, though.

The two teams' last three meetings have ended in draws, including four of their last five meetings at Empoli, which have ended 1-1. Expect the trend to continue in yet another low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Verona

Empoli vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score or assist any time - Yes