Empoli vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23 

Empoli and Hellas Verona will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday four fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Lecce last weekend. Fabiano Parisi put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute, but Gabriel Sterefezza's 40th-minute equaliser ensured that the points were shared at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Verona, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta at home. Teun Koopmeiners' 50th-minute strike for La Dea was the difference between the two teams.

The defeat extended I Gialloblu's winless run in Serie A to seven games, leaving them just outside the relegation zone with one point. Empoli, meanwhile, are only one point better off in 14th place in the standings.

Empoli vs Verona Head-to-Head

Verona have ten wins from their last 23 games against Empoli. Wednesday's hosts have been victorious on seven occasions. while six games have ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in March this year. Goals in either half from Federico Di Francesco and Matteo Cancellieri saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Empoli form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L

Hellas Verona form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L

Empoli vs Verona Team News

Empoli

Nicolo Cambiaghi and Lorenzo Tonelli have been ruled out with injury, while Lovro Stubljar is a doubt.

Injured: Nicolo Cambiaghi, Lorenzo Tonelli

Doubtful: Lovro Stubljar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Verona

Roberto Piccoli and Pawel Dawidowicz are unavailable due to injury. Mariusz Stepinski is a doubt.

Injured: Roberto Piccoli, Pawel Dawidowicz

Doubtful: Mariusz Stepinski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Empoli vs Verona Predicted XIs

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Liberato Cacace, Fabiano Parisi; Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas, Razvan Marin; Liam Henderson; Martin Satriano, Mattia Destro

Hellas Verona (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Panagiotis Retsos, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Martin Hongla, Filippo Terracciano, Darko Lazovic, Thomas Henry, Kevin Lasagna

Empoli vs Verona Prediction

Verona have had a surprisingly poor start to the season and need to get back to winning ways to avoid falling into an early relegation dogfight. Things are not looking much better for Empoli either, with Paolo Zanetti's side particularly struggling in attack.

Both teams' precarious positions mean they are likely to prioritise not losing, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Hellas Verona

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav