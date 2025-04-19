"End of story" - When Ronnie O’Sullivan made bold claims after picking Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan once made bold claims while picking his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The seven-time world champion claimed in 2018 that anyone would want to play like Messi if given a choice.

Ad

On being asked on X (formerly Twitter) what he thought of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Englishman sided with Lionel Messi. He opined that if someone were given the choice on how to play football, they would always go for Messi. O’Sullivan wrote on X:

"Right here it is, if we could all choose how to play football, we would all choose to play like Messi, end of story."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have divided the world of football into two sections. Even greats from other sports have picked one name in the GOAT debate over the years.

The two legends have dominated football for almost two decades and continue to shine even at the dusk of their careers. Ronaldo, 40, plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while 37-year-old Messi plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Ad

Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or titles (eight), the most prestigious individual award in world football. Ronaldo, on the contrary, has won the honor five times.

Julio Baptista named Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi

Former Brazilian attacker Julio Baptista has named Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time (GOAT) ahead of Lionel Messi. The two superstars of modern football have etched their names in the history books among the greatest players of all time.

Ad

Julio Baptista, who plied his trade for Arsenal and Real Madrid, has claimed that he rates Ronaldo higher than his eternal rivals. He insisted that he believes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proven himself in several leagues, whereas Messi has played for superior sides. Baptista told Football Italia (as quoted by Desporto AO Minuto):

"If I had to choose, I think I would have to take into account the fact that it was harder for Cristiano. He was voted the best player in the world at Manchester United, he won the Champions League at Manchester United, which was a little more difficult."

Ad

The former Brazil international added:

"Messi was always with good players, but Cristiano played in several different places. So for me, what Cristiano did was harder than what Messi did. Ronaldo has more variety in the CV, and I think we should applaud him for that and reward him as GOAT, too."

Lionel Messi spent the best years of his career at Barcelona, where he scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances. Ronaldo, on the other hand, spent nine years at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games.

Messi spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Barcelona and is now plying his trade for Inter Miami. Ronaldo, on the other hand, also played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, and Juventus, and is now at Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More