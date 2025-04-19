"End of story" - When Ronnie O’Sullivan made bold claims after picking Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan once made bold claims while picking his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The seven-time world champion claimed in 2018 that anyone would want to play like Messi if given a choice.
On being asked on X (formerly Twitter) what he thought of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Englishman sided with Lionel Messi. He opined that if someone were given the choice on how to play football, they would always go for Messi. O’Sullivan wrote on X:
"Right here it is, if we could all choose how to play football, we would all choose to play like Messi, end of story."
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have divided the world of football into two sections. Even greats from other sports have picked one name in the GOAT debate over the years.
The two legends have dominated football for almost two decades and continue to shine even at the dusk of their careers. Ronaldo, 40, plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while 37-year-old Messi plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS.
Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or titles (eight), the most prestigious individual award in world football. Ronaldo, on the contrary, has won the honor five times.
Julio Baptista named Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi
Former Brazilian attacker Julio Baptista has named Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest of all time (GOAT) ahead of Lionel Messi. The two superstars of modern football have etched their names in the history books among the greatest players of all time.
Julio Baptista, who plied his trade for Arsenal and Real Madrid, has claimed that he rates Ronaldo higher than his eternal rivals. He insisted that he believes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proven himself in several leagues, whereas Messi has played for superior sides. Baptista told Football Italia (as quoted by Desporto AO Minuto):
"If I had to choose, I think I would have to take into account the fact that it was harder for Cristiano. He was voted the best player in the world at Manchester United, he won the Champions League at Manchester United, which was a little more difficult."
The former Brazil international added:
"Messi was always with good players, but Cristiano played in several different places. So for me, what Cristiano did was harder than what Messi did. Ronaldo has more variety in the CV, and I think we should applaud him for that and reward him as GOAT, too."
Lionel Messi spent the best years of his career at Barcelona, where he scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances. Ronaldo, on the other hand, spent nine years at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games.
Messi spent two seasons at PSG after leaving Barcelona and is now plying his trade for Inter Miami. Ronaldo, on the other hand, also played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, and Juventus, and is now at Al-Nassr.