ENG vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 7th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another important semi-final clash this week as England take on Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. England have been impressive at the Euros this year and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Denmark have punched above their weight at Euro 2020 and will be intent on pulling off another brilliant result in the tournament this week. The Danes are bonafide dark horses at the moment and could create history with another upset on Wednesday.

England, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020 and are yet to concede a goal in the competition. The Three Lions have never reached a Euro final before and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this month.

A meeting with Italy in the #EURO2020 final is what's at stake when the #ThreeLions take on Denmark at @wembleystadium tomorrow night! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QvnUX7mngH — England (@England) July 6, 2021

Squads to choose from

England (ENG)

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Denmark (DEN)

Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

Predicted Playing XIs

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Match Details

Match: England (ENG) vs Denmark (DEN), UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal match

Date: 8th July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Kasper Schmeichel was asked what it would mean to stop football from 'coming home' ... 😅 pic.twitter.com/0AAwNr8J0L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2021

England (ENG) vs Denmark (DEN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

England (ENG) vs Denmark (DEN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have combined to score six of England's eight goals so far at Euro 2020 and will want to have a similar impact on this game. Mason Mount should keep his place in the side and will have to step up as England's creator-in-chief.

Denmark have a young creative fulcrum of their own with the impressive Mikkel Damsgaard stepping up in Eriksen's absence. Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney have also been impressive for Denmark and are bonafide goal threats in the Danish set-up.

England are the only team to have kept clean sheets in all their games so far at Euro 2020, with their defensive line of Maguire, Stones, Shaw, and Walker working wonders for them this summer. Kasper Schmeichel has plenty of experience against England's superstars and will have to play his part in this match.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Denmark to pull off a stunning upset at Wembley Stadium.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kasper Schmeichel; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Joakim Maehle; Thomas Delaney, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling (VC), Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kasper Schmeichel; John Stones, Andreas Christensen, Luke Shaw, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mason Mount; Kasper Dolberg (C), Harry Kane (VC)

Captain: Kasper Dolberg (DEN), Vice-Captain: Harry Kane (ENG)

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020 semi-final

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi