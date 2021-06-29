ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 29th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 features another high-profile match this week as England lock horns with Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two European giants have been inconsistent this summer and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Germany are in a distinct period of transition at the moment but can still pack a punch on their day. Die Mannschaft tore through Portugal last week and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

England, on the other hand, have largely flattered to deceive in the final third and will need to step up to the plate against Germany. The Three Lions have a balanced squad but will have to work hard to get the better of their rivals this week.

Squads to choose from

England (ENG)

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Germany (GER)

Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp; Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule; Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

Predicted Playing XIs

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Germany (GER)

Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Robin Gosens, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos; Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry

Match Details

Match: England (ENG) vs Germany (GER), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 29th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Match preview: Gareth Southgate looking to break down another barrier as England must improve their woeful Euros record and be bold. Why they need to make the tactical switch and Germany must not be taken lightly https://t.co/0jY86c2Xbf — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 29, 2021

England (ENG) vs Germany (GER) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Kai Havertz has shown tremendous improvement in recent months and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Thomas Muller has made a quick recovery from his injury and should be able to start this game.

England have prolific attackers in their own right but the likes of Harry Kane will need to hit their stride in this game. Raheem Sterling has scored both of England's goals so far and is a good captaincy choice for this team.

Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens have roamed the flanks to good effect for Germany and will have to play their part in this match. Luke Shaw performs a similar role for England and could find himself in advanced positions in this fixture.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 tips the scales in favour of England ahead of this crucial knock-out tie.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Jordan Pickford; Mats Hummels, Luke Shaw, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Kalvin Phillips, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller; Kai Havertz (VC), Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling (C)

Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG), Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz (GER)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Luke Shaw, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Kalvin Phillips, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane (VC), Raheem Sterling (C)

Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG), Vice-Captain: Harry Kane (ENG)

