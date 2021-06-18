ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 18th, 2021

England are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Scotland in an important Group D encounter at Wembley Stadium on Friday. The two traditional rivals have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

A memorable brace by Patrik Schick condemned Scotland to a defeat in their first game of Euro 2020. The Scots face an uphill battle to qualify for the knock-outs and cannot afford to lose this match.

England, on the other hand, edged Croatia to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture. The Three Lions do have a bonafide chance at Euro 2020 and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

England (ENG)

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Scotland (SCO)

Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin; Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney; Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull; Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet

Predicted Playing XIs

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Reece James; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Scotland (SCO)

David Marshall; Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry; Andrew Robertson, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, John McGinn; Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes

Match Details

Match: England (ENG) vs Scotland (SCO), UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match

Date: 19th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

England (ENG) vs Scotland (SCO) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Raheem Sterling and Kalvin Phillips took the opportunities given to them by Southgate against Croatia with both hands and combined to score the only goal of the game. Phillips, in particular, was impressive in his advanced role and is a good pick for this match.

Harry Kane is England's talisman and remains their most prolific goal threat in the competition. Scotland do have a robust side to counter England's attack with the likes of Robertson and McTominay playing key roles for the side.

According to several reports in the press, Reece James is likely to be given a chance ahead of Kyle Walker and his impressive crossing abilities could come to the fore in this fixture. Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney has recovered from his injury and is also set to start this game.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 is for those players who are backing Scotland to hold their own in this fixture.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Tierney, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Reece James; Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling (VC), Harry Kane (C), Che Adams

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Tierney, Tyrone Mings, John Stones; Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson (VC), Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (C), Che Adams

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Andrew Robertson (SCO)

