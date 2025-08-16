Engers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Engers will meet Eintracht Frankfurt at Sportpark Oberwerth in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Sunday. The hosts are back in the competition after three seasons. Frankfurt were eliminated from the round of 16 last season.

The hosts lost 3-1 away to Idar-Oberstein in their Oberliga campaign opener earlier this month and bounced back with a 2-0 home win over Auersmacher last week. They were eliminated from the first round in their previous appearance in the DFB-Pokal in the 2022-23 season.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season here. They had a decent run in the preseason and concluded it with a 1-0 loss to Fulham last week. They failed to score in that friendly and will look to improve upon that record here.

Engers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have been eliminated from the first round of the DFB-Pokal in their last two appearances. They have scored just one goal in these games while conceding 10.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the round of 16 in their last two editions of the competition.

The hosts have scored and conceded three goals apiece in their two games this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five competitive games. They have scored 10 goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets.

Frankfurt have suffered just three defeats on their travels across all competitions in 2025.

The visitors have drawn three of their last four competitive away games.

Five of the visitors' last six losses in the DFB-Pokal have been registered on their travels.

Engers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Engers recorded their first win of the season last week and will look to continue that form here. They conceded seven goals in their previous appearance in the competition in 2022 and will look to improve upon that record.

Die Adler have a much better record in the DFB-Pokal than the home team, having won it five times, most recently in 2018. Notably, they were last eliminated from the first round of the competition in the 2021-22 campaign. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games in the competition.

Nathaniel Brown is back in training but is unlikely to start here. Kauã Santos is in the final phase of his recovery from an ACL injury. New signing Jonathan Burkardt is likely to get the nod to start here.

The visitors have the upper hand in terms of squad quality, and considering their better recent record in the competition, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Engers 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Engers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

