England 0-0 Italy: Player Ratings as Euro 2020 finalists play out 4th consecutive draw in regulation time | UEFA Nations League 2022

England and Italy played out a drab 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League at the Molinuex Stadium on June 11.

The hosts came into this contest having earned just one point from a possible six from their first two games. They drew 1-1 with Germany in their last outing. Gareth Southgate and his men were keen to put on a strong performance at home.

The visitors arrived having collected four points out of six in their first two games. They beat Hungary 2-1 in their last outing in front of a home crowd. Roberto Mancini and his men were keen to end the first half of the group stages with a flourish.

Both England and Italy started the game well and played some silky passes to move the ball around. The visitors had an early chance to get on the scoresheet as Davide Frattesi was played through on goal by Lorenzo Pellegrini. However, the former could only drag his shot wide.

Soon after, Gianluigi Donnarumma gave the ball away cheaply but Tammy Abraham could not capitalize. Mason Mount saw his shot strike the crossbar moments later, following a pass by Raheem Sterling.

After the initial exchanges, both sides cooled off in attack but continued to look solid at the back. Jack Grealish and Manuel Locatelli were both booked in the first half as neither side were willing to back down.

England and Italy went into the break with the score tied at 0-0.

The second period saw the two teams go for each other's throats as they willed the men forward to create more chances.

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put in a top-notch performance as he looked to capitalise on the minutes he was given. He proved to be a wall in goal, denying Italy on multiple occasions.

Both Southgate and Mancini made several changes as they looked to try and win the game in the second period. In a wonderful turn of events, Kalvin Phillips recovered from his seemingly serious injury in the last game to make an appearance tonight.

He was joined by Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane as they came on in a bid to change the outcome. However, neither side managed to score the winner as England held Italy to a disappointing 0-0 draw.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

England Player Ratings

England v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Aaron Ramsdale - 7.5/10

Ramsdale had a wonderful night in goal. He made three saves and one successful run to win the ball outside the box.

Reece James - 7.5/10

James put in a strong performance for England. He won five of his seven duels, making one clearance and three tackles. He also played two key passes and created one big chance.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire had a decent game at the heart of England's defense. He won two of his three ground duels and passed the ball with 87% accuracy.

Fikayo Tomori - 7/10

Tomori played for nearly 90 minutes and put in a performance for him to remember. He won three of his six ground duels, making one clearance, one interception, and blocking one shot.

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Trippier had a decent game on the left flank. He made four clearances, two interceptions, and made one tackle. He also won two of his six duels.

James Ward-Prowse - 7/10

Ward-Prowse had a decent game in midfield and also received a yellow card. He played four accurate long balls, one accurate cross, and attempted one shot that was off-target.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a good game and played well in central midfield. He won three of his five duels and played four accurate long balls. He also made one clearance and two interceptions.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling played nearly 80 minutes of this close contest. He missed multiple chances, most notably being a sitter early in the second half. He played two key passes and attempted three shots.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount played well for his time on the pitch. He played one key pass, one accurate cross, and two accurate long balls. He also had three shots on target but failed to score.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish looked lackluster and failed to provide a tangible contribution for England to mount a winning effort. He was also booked for a poor challenge.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

Abraham started the game for England, probably owing to his immaculate season in the visitors' home league with AS Roma. However, he had a night to forget as he saw both his shots sail wide of the mark. He also missed one big chance and had just 24 touches in the game.

Substitutes

Kalvin Phillips - 6.5/10

Phillips made a remarkable recovery from injury to come on and replace Declan Rice. He had a good game overall.

Jarrod Bowen - 6/10

Bowen came on to replace Mason Mount and put in a good performance.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Kane replaced Abraham but England could not win the game as he failed to make a significant impact.

Bukayo Saka & Marc Guehi - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Italy Player Ratings

England v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

Like his counterpart in the other goal, Donnarumma had a wonderful game for Italy. He made four saves and one high claim. He also made one mistake leading to an error, which luckily did not cause problems for Italy.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6.5/10

Di Lorenzo had a decent game at right-back but failed to provide any tangible impact. He played one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Federico Gatti - 7/10

Gatti had a decent game as he helped Italy keep a cleansheet. He made four clearances, two interceptions, and blocked one shot. He was also booked for a foul.

Francesco Acerbi - 7/10

Acerbi had a decent game in the heart of the defense. He won two of his three duels and played two accurate long balls.

Federico Dimarco - 7.5/10

Dimarco played well at left-back and put in an encouraging position. He won seven of his nine duels. He also made one clearance, one interception, and blocked one shot.

Davide Frattesi - 6.5/10

Frattesi had a decent game on the right flank. He played four of six accurate long balls and won two of his three ground duels.

Manuel Locatelli - 7/10

Locatelli put in a good performance throughout his time on the pitch and also received a yellow card. He played two accurate long balls and won four out of five duels. He was booked for a poor foul.

Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

Tonali played the full 90 minutes and played three accurate long balls. He also won four of seven duels.

Matteo Pessina - 7.5/10

Pessina played well and had three shots attempted, with just one on target. He also played two key passes and won five of his nine duels.

Gianluca Scamacca - 6.5/10

Scamacca had another lackluster outing for Italy as he failed to even hit the target.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7/10

Pellegrini put in an encouraging performance in the game. He played one accurate cross, two key passes, and created one big chance.

Substitutes

Wilfried Gnonto - 6.5/10

Gnonto came on to replace Locatelli to add firepower to Italy's attack. He had a decent game overall.

Salvatore Esposito - 6.5/10

Esposito put in a spirited performance as he replaced Pellegrini and had a decent game.

Giacomo Raspadori, Alessandro Florenzi, & Bryan Cristante - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

