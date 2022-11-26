England 0-0 USA: Player Ratings as the fifth goalless draw of this World Cup throws Group B wide open | 2022 FIFA World Cup

England and USA played out a fairly exciting 0-0 draw in the FIFA World Cup on Friday, November 25.

The Three Lions entered this game having smashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game. Bukayo Saka scored twice while four other players grabbed a goal each as Gareth Southgate's men were eager to win and all but seal qualification to the knockouts.

USA, on the other hand, were pegged back by a late Gareth Bale penalty as they were held 1-1 by Wales in their opener. Gregg Berhalter and his men were eager to turn things around against England, whom their country has never lost to in a World Cup game.

England made a decent start to the game and dominated possession in the first period, allowing them to press forward in numbers. They kept the ball for 62% of the time and attempted five shots but hit the target just once. Mason Mount had the best chance to score just a few seconds before half-time but saw his shot saved by Matt Turner.

USA, on the other hand, had lesser of the ball but still attempted more shots. They took six shots but hit the target just once as well. Christian Pulisic saw his thunderous strike rattle the woodwork having beaten Jordan Pickford and that was the closest they came to scoring.

England and USA went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

USA made a strong start to the second half as they tried to keep the ball for extended spells as compared to the first period. They kept 51% of the ball and attempted four shots but failed to hit the target. England, on the other hand, attempted three shots and hit the target twice but were unable to score.

Both managers turned to their benches and brought on reinforcements as they looked to take the lead late in the game. However, neither side created a clear-cut chance as the game ended 0-0.

On that note, let's take a look at player ratings for both England and the USA.

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6.5/10

Pickford was tested once in the first half and did well to deny Yunus Musah. That was his only save throughout the game as he kept a clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier - 6.5/10

Tripper started well and looked sharp on the right flank. He played two key passes, two accurate crosses, and two accurate long balls.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones started well and helped England maintain a good shape defensively. He won three of his five duels and made three clearances and one tackle. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire made a strong start in defense and was strong in his duels. He won five of his nine duels and made eight clearances. He also played eight accurate long balls.

Luke Shaw - 7.5/10

Shaw looked to make overlapping runs whenever possible and played well. He won five of his eight duels and made one tackle and one interception. He also played two key passes and six accurate long balls.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

Bellingham created space with his fluid movement and two-touch play. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy and won three duels in a decent performance.

Declan Rice - 6.5/10

Rice made a positive start in midfield and passed the ball well. He played five accurate long balls and made two clearances and three interceptions.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka looked to continue his good start to the World Cup for England and played well. He played one key pass and attempted one shot which was off target.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount had England's best chance of the first half in the last minute of the half. He saw his low shot parried away by Turner. He attempted another shot later in the game but was off-target.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling made a slow start to the game and was not involved in their build-up much in the first period. He won two of his four duels but made negligible contributions in the attack.

Harry Kane - 6/10

Kane made a decent start for England. He spurned a chance to score by going for a spectacular overhead kick instead of a simple shot. He attempted two shots but failed to hit the target even once.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish came on in the second half and played well. He won all four of his duels and played one key pass.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Many questioned England's intent when Henderson came on to replace Bellingham but he played fairly well.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford replaced Saka late in the game and played well.

USA Player Ratings

Matt Turner - 7.5/10

Turner made a good start to the game and made a sharp save diving to his right to deny Mason Mount on the cusp of half-time. He made two more stops in the second half as he earned his clean sheet.

Sergino Dest - 6.5/10

Dest made a decent start on the right flank. He made four clearances and played two key passes and one accurate cross.

Walker Zimmerman - 6.5/10

Zimmerman made a decent start to the game and struggled to retain possession at times. He made two clearances and one tackle, and played three accurate long balls.

Tim Ream - 6.5/10

Ream looked solid in defense for the USA. He won four duels, made three clearances and played two accurate long balls.

Antonee Robinson - 7/10

Robinson made a slow start to the game as he was dispossessed nine times in the first half. He had a good second half, though, as he won three of his five duels and made two interceptions and two tackles. He also played two key passes.

Weston McKennie - 7/10

McKennie looked sharp in midfield and did well to advance the ball forward. He won four of his eight duels and played one key pass, one cross and two long balls. He also attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

Tyler Adams - 6.5/10

The USA captain made a strong start to the game and put in a consistent performance.

Yunus Musah - 6.5/10

Musah attempted USA's only shot on target in the first period which Pickford saved. He played one key pass, two accurate long balls and won four of his nine duels.

Timothy Weah - 7/10

Weah was eager to add to his goal tally at this World Cup as he played with determination. He won three of his five duels and played two key passes and one accurate long ball.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Pulisic started the game well and was unlucky in the first half as his shot rattled against the crossbar. He won seven of his 10 duels and attempted four shots but failed to hit the target even once.

Haji Wright - 6.5/10

Wright made a slow start to the game. He won three of his six duels and attempted two shots but was unable to hit the target with either of them.

Substitutes

Brenden Aaronson - 6.5/10

Aaronson replaced McKennie in the second half and played well.

Shaq Moore - 6/10

Moore came on for Dest in the closing stages and played well.

Giovanni Reyna - 6.5/10

Reyna was brought on to replace Weah and did a decent job.

Josh Sargent - 6/10

Sargent played fairly well having come into the game in the 83rd minute.

