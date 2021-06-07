England 1-0 Romania: 5 Talking Points as Marcus Rashford penalty spares Gareth Southgate's blushes | International Friendlies 2021

England and Romania locked horns at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough in an international friendly ahead of Euro 2020. The home side weren't at their best, but they recorded a 1-0 win, as Marcus Rashford's second-half penalty spared their blushes against a Romania side that failed to qualify for the European Championships.

Gareth Southgate opted to start a second-string squad ahead of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, with Rashford captaining the side and Sam Johnstone making his international debut. England dominated proceedings and played most of their football through the left flank, with Rashford and Jack Grealish enjoying a lot of the ball in the first half.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho hit the post, but England couldn't break the deadlock before the interval. Romania didn't have too much joy on the ball and lacked conviction in front of goal.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made his much-awaited return from injury in the second half, as he kept things ticking in the center of the park. England made a handful of changes as the game progressed and finally broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, as Rashford made no mistake from six yards after Grealish was brought down inside the box.

The Three Lions created a flurry of chances in the last quarter of the game and were awarded another penalty after Calvert-Lewin was on the wrong end of a rash challenge from Vlad Chiriches. Henderson stepped up, but his spot-kick was saved brilliantly by Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Debutant Sam Johnstone made an outstanding late save to spare England's blushes, as Southgate and co held on for a narrow victory.

On that note, here are five talking points from the game.

Tyrome Mings earned his tenth England cap against Romania and started alongside Ben White at the heart of the defense. The Aston Villa man looked sloppy on the ball and was guilty of making a few rash challenges, as he struggled to make an impression.

England are sweating over the fitness of Harry Maguire, who faces a race against time to play against Croatia later this week. However, Mings' display proved that even if the Manchester United captain were to miss out, he is unlikely to be named in the starting XI for the Three Lions' Euro 2020 opener.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is coming on the back of an impressive season in the Premier League and showed his class with an assured display in the England midfield. Starting alongside Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, he ran the show in the center of the park.

Ward-Prowse completed more passes and tackles than any player on the pitch in the first half and also created a few glorious chances with his set-pieces. With Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the squad, the versatile midfielder is the ideal candidate to replace the Liverpool defender in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

