England 1-0 Switzerland: 5 Talking Points

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.82K   //    12 Sep 2018, 07:14 IST

Engl
The Englishmen cruised to a relatively comfortable victory

The England national team won their encounter against Switzerland at the King's Power Stadium via a single goal through Marcus Rashford. the hosts could have further made good use of the opportunities in front of them, but a lack of decisiveness in front of the goal hurt them in that aspect. Switzerland were impressive in patches, but they did lack the presence of someone creative, who could have unlocked England's backline.

Here, are the five major talking points and some tactical analysis from the game:

#5 Introduction of Danny Welbeck and a new dynamic frontline


Wel
Welbeck was quite energetic on the field

To fairly put it, Danny Welbeck has never been an undisputed starter for both club and country. He is erratic in possession, looks out of sorts at times while finishing and his impact is significantly reduced by top-quality defenders.

 However, though Welbeck relatively lacks the finesse and quality of other players from the squad, he somewhat brings his own unique set of skills that should be appreciated too.

 His ability to press the opponent and squeeze them for space means that he is a utility member of the squad who could be called up against certain opponents who require a different set of treatment.

Tactical versatility has never been England’s strength, as they have historically struggled whenever they are tipped to face teams who force them to deter from their original plan.

 Harry Kane is one of the deadliest strikers in European football currently, but he does lack the dynamism and ability to run at defenders, something that Welbeck can do.

 The former Manchester United player was trying to press the Swiss players right from the beginning, and we witnessed an English side that was willing to press the opponent whenever the Swiss tried to maintain the possession.

Welbeck initiated the press and hence credit’s there where it’s due. 

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Sportsmonks and Cricfrenzy.
