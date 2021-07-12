England 1-1 (2-3 on penalties) Italy: 5 talking points as Azzurri clinch European championship | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy secured a famous win over England in the final of the Euro 2020 to clinch their first win in a major tournament since they won the world cup in 2006.

In a game which many expected to be cagey in the early stages, Luke Shaw gave England the lead after just two minutes as he made a late run into the box to volley home a cross from Kieran Trippier.

The early goal did not spark Italy's game as the host country looked more likely to double their lead than the Italians looked to draw level.

Despite opting for a cautious approach and allowing the Italians possession, the Three Lions looked electric and impressive on the break.

However, Italy grew into the game and gently probed about the English side's defense with neat, intricate passing in search of an equalizer, but England held firm to take the lead into halftime.

The Italians began the second half on a far more positive note and did not allow Gareth Southgate's men any time on the ball in their quest to level the tie.

Italy finally got their leveler in the 67th minute as Leonardo Bonucci was on hand in the box to turn home a save from Jordan Pickford.

Both sides went back and forth in search of the winner but neither could get it till the end of extra-time and the game went on to penalties.

Italy won the penalty shootout 3-2 with Gianluigi Donnarumma getting the decisive save by denying Bukayo Saka's spot-kick to secure the European Championship for the Azzurri. On that note, we take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 The Luke Shaw renaissance continues

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has had trying times both at national and club level. Particularly with his severe injury in 2015, which almost ended the career of the highly promising young player at the time.

After his recovery, Manchester United's then-manager Jose Mourinho had no faith in the Englishman and openly criticized his work-ethic and football ability. However, Shaw kept his head down and continued to develop himself under the Portuguese.

Manchester United's appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 began a meteoric return to stardom for Shaw. The defender was a standout player for the Old Trafford side last season and expertly translated that form to the international stage at Euro 2020 for England.

Missing only the opening game, Shaw started every other game for the Three Lions and was easily one of the best players in the side, contributing three assists to help his nation to the finals as well as getting the opener against Italy in the finals.

#4 Italy star Federico Chiesa shows his class against England

Chiesa unfortunately came off with injury in the dying minutes of normal time but the winger exited the field of play as the best Italian player, if not the best player.

Chiesa started a third straight game for Italy at the Euros and was as usual full of running and pressing throughout the game. England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in particular struggled to cope with the running and combativeness of the Juventus man.

Although the 23-year-old did not get on the scoresheet, he was Italy's biggest threat all game as he looked to create something for his side by constantly driving forward with forceful penetrative runs.

