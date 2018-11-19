England 2-1 Croatia: 5 Hits and Flops, UEFA Nations League 2018/19

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 238 // 19 Nov 2018, 01:24 IST

Kane is mobbed after netting a late winner for England, securing their Nations League semi-final spot

Late goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane sealed a dramatic comeback for England against a resilient Croatia side, to secure their place in next summer’s UEFA Nations League semi-finals at a boisterous Wembley.

Andrej Kramaric broke the deadlock with a deflected strike, which stunned Jordan Pickford and England's backline during a game the hosts dominated.

They could and probably should have been 3-0 up before the interval, but Gareth Southgate's substitutions and some deserved fortune went their way as they sealed all three points - having fought back from a goal deficit just like Zlatko Dalic's side did against them during their World Cup semi-final this past summer.

With that all in mind, here's an extended look at who impressed while other players struggled at Wembley this afternoon:

#5 Flop: Eric Dier

Dier struggled for large periods during an action-packed affair

You could understand Southgate opting to include Dier here, as he wanted a more defensive-minded presence to frustrate the likes of Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic in central areas.

Despite maintaining his typically high level of passing (96.6% on 65 passes), the 24-year-old struggled to do that regularly enough.

Instead, he was more of a sluggish presence who was getting beaten easily during his individual battles - while his part in Kramaric's goal typified the issue. He dawdled in the area and was caught ball-watching during the build-up, while the strike took a wicked deflection off him before floating beyond Pickford.

There were still good moments, but they were few and far between. Two completed tackles, clearances, a blocked shot and foul committed during a frustrating afternoon's work - that thankfully got better late on. Was surprising that Barkley was replaced, rather than him, when England needed a response.

