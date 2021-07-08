England 2-1 Denmark (aet): 5 talking points as Three Lions book final date with Italy | UEFA Euro 2020

England reached their first-ever European final after beating Denmark 2-1 at the Wembley to set up a clash against Italy in the final on Sunday.

An own goal from Simon Kjaer followed by a Harry Kane strike in the first period of extra-time, saw England through after Mikkel Damsgaard had opened the scoring for Denmark with a fabulous free-kick in the 30th minute.

The Three Lions regrouped quickly and restored parity just nine minutes after falling behind when Simon Kjaer diverted a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net with Raheem Sterling lurking right behind.

The second half saw chances at a premium for both teams as extra-time beckoned. Neither side truly carving out many chances, but Raheem Sterling won a penalty after being hacked down inside the area. Replays, though, suggested that there was minimal contact, and the England star went to ground a tad too easily.

Kane's effort from 12 yards was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the striker thumped home the rebound to put England in front for the first time in the game.

The Three Lions held on to their lead to reach their first European Championship final. Italy now await Gareth Southgate's men in Sunday's finale, in what promises to be an enticing encounter.

On that note, here are the five key talking points from the game:

#5 Denmark open the scoring with a sublime free-kick

Damsgaard put Denmark in front with a cracking free-kick.

For all their accomplishments at Euro 2020, Denmark came in as the underdogs against England. But they went in front with a fabulous Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick.

Until then, the match was fairly even, with neither team carving out many opportunities. But a foul by Luke Shaw on Andreas Christensen at the edge of the English box threw the Danish Dynamite a lifeline.

Damsgaard stood over the dead ball and whipped home a stunner that gave Jordan Pickford no chance. England's resistance was finally broken with the first free-kick goal at Euro 2020.

#4 England respond strongly and score a swift equaliser

Kjaer tried to make a clearance with Sterling lurking behind but could only put the ball into his own net.

Damsgaard's goal seemed to spur England on. After falling behind, the 'hosts', much to their credit, responded strongly and found their rhythm.

That almost resulted in an immediate goal when Raheem Sterling got in behind the Danish backline and got a shot away from close range. But Kasper Schmeichel was on hand to parry the ball away.

3 - Simon Kjaer's own goal is the first England have benefitted from in European Championship history, and third overall at a major tournament (against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay in the 1982 and 2006 World Cups). Pegging. #ENGDEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

It was a huge let-off for Denmark, but that was short-lived, as Kane sliced their defence open with a sublime key pass for Saka, who scampered down the right before Kjaer inadvertently scored past his own keeper.

Just nine minutes after conceding their first goal at Euro 2020, England swift response was a demonstration of their character and pedigree.

