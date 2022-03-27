England 2-1 Switzerland: Three Lions player ratings as Harry Kane penalty seals narrow win | International friendly 2022

England beat Switzerland 2-1 at Wembley in a friendly on Saturday. Harry Kane struck from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Luke Shaw had cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener for La Nati.

The Three Lions started the game strongly, but it was the Swiss who broke the deadlock after Embolo rose highest to meet Xherdan Shaqiri's cross. However, in the dying moments of the opening half, Shaw brought the hosts level with a nonchalant finish from Conor Gallagher's brilliant cut-back.

Gareth Southgate's side struggled to score after the break but won a penalty when Steven Zuber was guilty of a handball. Kane buried it, making it 2-1, as England are now eight games without a defeat since their penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

On that note, here are the England player ratings:

Jordan Pickford - 7/10

The England custodian made some key saves in the game to keep Switzerland at bay.

Ben White - 6/10

He looked out of depth in the centre-back position and was also beaten in the air by Embolo for Switzerland's goal. However, White looked more at home after returning to his preferred right-back position.

Conor Coady - 6.5/10

The Wolves star struggled in the opening stanza but found his feet after the break, making some crucial headed clearances and excellent ball distribution.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

An encouraging debut for Guehi, who was rock-solid in defence. His excellent reading of the game saw him make crucial interceptions, and he also won a penalty.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 7/10

Another debutant, another eye-catching performance. Walker-Peters defended resolutely and played a big part in England's equaliser with a key interception.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

The England captain struggled to make an impact as the Swiss outclassed him in midfield. However, he laid a hopeful punt forward that culminated in England's first goal.

Conor Gallagher - 8/10

The 22-year-old was full of energy, poise and creativity, making a telling impact at both ends of the pitch. He made a few key tackles and interceptions in defence. Gallagher also assisted Shaw for the equaliser and created one good chance for Kane after the break.

Luke Shaw - 7.5/10

Despite his relative lack of game time since last month, Shaw was given a start, and he repaid Southgate's faith handsomely with a goal.

Phil Foden - 5/10

It was not the best night for the Manchester City starlet. Foden lacked his usual quality and was eclipsed by better players around him.

Mason Mount - 6/10

He, too, had a stinker, hardly getting involved in the game in any notable way. Mount also lost his man during a corner that nearly proved costly.

Harry Kane - 7.5/10

The English ace was thoroughly involved in the build-up but struggled for direct scoring opportunities till the penalty, which he smashed home without a mistake. Just one more to go for half a century of England goals for Kane.

Ratings of England substitutes against Switzerland

Declan Rice - 7/10

He helped the hosts reassert their dominance in midfield. With him in the lineup, The Three Lions would've had it much easier.

Tyrick Mitchell - 7/10

The 22-year-old looked solid defensively and provided a cross for Kane, which the striker headed on target.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

He got into some good positions.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

His creativity was useful in making a few openings in the Swiss defence.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

He didn't get enough time but looked to contribute defensively.

Ollie Watkins - N/A

He was brought on to merely see the game off.

