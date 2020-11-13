England 3-0 Republic of Ireland: Three Lions Player Ratings from comfortable Wembley win | International Friendly 2020

England beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday.

The Three Lions pretty much-controlled proceedings from start to finish, against an Irish side that barely offered any threat.

Harry Maguire gave England the lead early in the game, with a well-placed header off a Harry Winks cross. That lead was doubled by Jadon Sancho before half-time, as the young winger tucked home after being set up by Jack Grealish.

The rout was sealed after half-time as Bukayo Saka was brought down in the box, which allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to convert emphatically from the spot.

This win was England's first against the Republic of Ireland for 35 years.

Here's how each player fared for the Three Lions.

England Player Ratings

Nick Pope - 6/10

Pope played only 45 minutes,and had precious little to do before Dean Henderson replaced him at half-time. The Burnley stopper might have wanted to get tested a little more, in order to impress Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement

Michael Keane - 6/10

Keane was barely tested, like the rest of the England defence, but he did his job professionally, dealing well with what was thrown at him.

Harry Maguire - 8/10

Maguire's last Wembley appearance was a disaster, and this was a decent comeback from it. His goal was well-taken, and he led the defence well from the middle of the back three.

Tyrone Mings - 6/10

Like Keane, Mings did not really have a whole lot of defending to do. What he did, he did with confidence.

Reece James - 7/10

Early in the game, James reacted sharply to prevent a low cross from reaching Callum O’Dowda. He bombed forward well on the right flank, but might have been a bit better with his crossing.

Harry Winks - 7/10

Winks was superb in central midfield for England. The quality of England's play in possession of the ball was down to Winks setting the tempo and controlling the game in the middle of the park.

Mason Mount - 6/10

In a slightly more withdrawn role than usual, Mount did have a decent game. The Chelsea man built a nice understanding with Winks throughout the game, but the partnership will have tougher days against stronger opposition.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka was a lot more confident in this game than he was in England colours during the last international break. He had a shot nicely saved by Darren Randolph, and then won the penalty for Calvert-Lewin to score.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho - 8/10

Sancho was on the scoresheet, in what was a personal relief for him after a tough start to his season with Borussia Dortmund. His goal was, in a nutshell, what he is about as a player. The control, the dribbling and the finish were superb.

Jack Grealish - 9/10

Grealish was England's best player. He was the heartbeat of this performance. Everything that England did well in an attacking sense came through Grealish. The Aston Villa captain is ensuring that Gareth Southgate does find it difficult to drop him from the side for the Nations League games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7/10

Calvert-Lewin got himself another England goal, with a calmly dispatched spot-kick. He also led the line really well, and his hold-up play was excellent.

Substitutes

Dean Henderson - 6/10

Much like Pope, Henderson would have also hoped to have gotten tested a bit more to show what he is capable of.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6/10

He replaced Mings in the second-half, and played as a right wing-back. Maitland-Niles helped Southgate's side see out the rest of the game, with control of possession.

Phil Foden - 6/10

After the trouble he had in the international camp back in September, this was a nice, quiet evening for Foden to come back into the reckoning for Southgate.

Tammy Abraham - 5/10

Abraham just didn't have the ball fall for him at times, when he was in decent positions, after he came on to replace Calvert-Lewin.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

The Borussia Dortmund youngster became the third-youngest ever player to play for England.