England 3-0 Senegal: 5 Hits and Flops as Kane and Bellingham star for the Three Lions in a hard-fought win | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

England defeated Senegal 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions qualified as winners of Group B, finishing the group stage with seven points from three games. They defeated Iran and Wales but drew against the USA. Gareth Southgate's men looked in fine goalscoring form coming into this contest as they looked to meet the expectations of their fans.

Senegal, on the other hand, qualified as runners-up of Group A, finishing with six points from three games. They lost to the Netherlands but defeated Ecuador and hosts Qatar to secure their spot in the knockout stage. Having come to the World Cup without star man Sadio Mane, Senegal were looking to put in a strong performance.

England made a strong start to the game and dominated possession in the first half. They kept the ball for extended periods in the initial exchanges, allowing their midfielders and forwards to settle into a rhythm. They attempted four shots, with two on target, bringing Edouard Mendy into action. Senegal attempted three shots but managed to hit the target just once.

It took 38 minutes for the deadlock to break as the two central midfielders combined to give England the lead. Jude Bellingham played a lovely pass to Jordan Henderson, who timed his run perfectly and slotted the ball into the net. Senegal found themselves exposed and prone to making errors as the Three Lions sliced through their defense.

Bellingham made a lovely run through midfield and played Phil Foden into open space. The Manchester City man squared it to Harry Kane, who smashed it in with the final kick of the first period as England led 2-0 at the break.

England began the second half as they ended the first and it took them just 12 minutes to score their third goal. Foden turned provider once again, using the space on the left flank before playing a low cross into the box. Bukayo Saka was perfectly placed to attempt a shot on goal and made it 3-0 for his third goal of this World Cup.

Both managers then turned to their benches over the next phase of the game as they looked to alter their strategies. Senegal tried hard to find an opportunity to score but were unlucky as they were unable to find even a consolation goal. England held on to secure a 3-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Jude Bellingham

Bellingham made a lovely start to the game and glided through midfield, using his body to shield the ball and dribble past opponents. He was lively in the final third and provided an assist for England's opening goal after 38 minutes.

Bellingham then produced one of the highlights of the game as he beat three Senegal players before passing the ball to Foden, who then provided the assist for their second goal. His confidence in carrying the ball forward and taking on players helped England progress the ball forward and create chances.

#4. Flop - Edouard Mendy

Mendy had a poor game and made just one save despite facing four shots on target. He was taken completely out of the equation for England's first two goals but came close to saving the third. However, Saka produced a lovely chip from point-blank range to take the ball past Mendy's outstretched hand.

#3. Hit - Phil Foden

Foden was sharp in attack and was at his creative best as he provided two assists. He first set up Harry Kane for England's second goal just before half-time. He then provided his second assist of the night as he played in a perfect cross from the left flank for Saka to score from.

Foden used his pace and presence of mind to make runs into spaces behind Senegal's defense where he could operate from. Providing the final ball is often a difficult skill but Foden made it look easy as he showed great maturity by picking the player in space instead of shooting.

#2. Flops - Senegal's midfielders

All of Senegal's midfielders had a game to forget as they could not cope with the Three Lions' pace in midfield and in their defensive third.

Nampalys Mendy failed to win a single duel while Ismaila Ciss provided nothing going forward and was subbed off at half-time. Krepin Diatta and Iliman Ndiaye also put in poor performances as they were unable to hold their own. They won just two of their 11 duels and failed to register a shot on target.

#1. Hit - Harry Kane

Kane put in the perfect performance that a number nine should do. He was in the right place at the right time and struck the ball well on the half-volley to put England up by two goals on the cusp of half-time

He won four duels, played one key pass, and had four accurate long balls. Kane attempted three shots in total, hitting the target twice while the other was blocked.

