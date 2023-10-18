England 3-1 Italy: Player ratings for the Azzurri as defeat puts their qualifying hopes in danger | Euro 2024 qualifiers

Italy were beaten 3-1 by England in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, October 17.

Gianluca Scamacca put the visitors in front in the 15th minute, but the Three Lions equalized in the 32nd minute through a Harry Kane penalty. Just 12 minutes into the second half, Marcus Rashford score the second for Gareth Southgate's team, before Kane brought up his brace and made it 3-1 for the hosts in the 77th minute.

With this win, England officially sealed their place in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, while Italy dropped to third position in Group C with 10 points from six games. The Italians need to win their last two games (against North Macedonia and Ukraine) for a direct birth in the tournament.

Here are the player ratings for Italy:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The Italian custodian's distribution skills were top-notch and he made three saves in the game, but Donnarumma was also beaten thrice.

Giovani Di Lorenzo - 6.5/10

Di Lorenzo provided the assist for Scamacca's opening goal with a lovely cross after getting close to the byline, but offset his good work by conceding a penalty with a foul on Jude Bellingham.

Giorgio Scalvini - 6.5/10

The inexperienced 19-year-old took on England's stellar forwards with aplomb and showed great promise. He made six tackles, two clearances, and won six ground duels, while completing 94% of his passes.

Francesco Acerbi - 6/10

The Inter Milan player had a hard time going up against Harry Kane and displayed poor positional awareness.

Destiny Udogie - 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back drove forward with poise and purpose while never shunning his defensive responsibilities. He was involved in creating Italy's goal and made three tackles in the game.

Davide Frattesi - 5/10

Frattesi played sloppy passes and was poor in possession, losing the ball 12 times in the game.

Bryan Cristante - 6/10

He went about his business as usual in the opening stanza, looking to upset England's rhythm in midfield with vital interceptions, but Cristante lost steam after the break. The Three Lions outpaced and outmaneuvered him.

Nicolo Barella - 6/10

The Inter Milan midfielder spent more time in the defensive half and couldn't conjure his usual attacking prowess.

Domenico Berardi - 6.5/10

The Sassuolo winger was the creative hub for the European champions with five key passes and made good attacking runs.

Gianluca Scamacca - 7.5/10

The former West Ham player marked his return to London with a goal, blasting one into the roof of the net from point-blank range.

Stephen El Shaarawy - 5/10

A complete non-factor for Italy as Kyle Walker firmly kept him under wraps.

Substitutes

Alessandro Bastoni (63' for Acerbi) - 6/10

Bastoni helped out defensively to prevent England from extending the scoreline.

Federico Dimarco (63' for Udogie) - 6/10

Good passes but no meaningful contribution.

Moise Kean (63' for Scamacca) - 6.5/10

He managed to get a shot on target and also played a key pass.

Giacomo Raspadori (78' for Berardi) - N/A

He was almost non-existent.

Riccardo Orsolini (87' for Shaarawy) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.