England 4-0 Andorra: Player ratings as Jesse Lingard double guides Three Lions to big win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

England thrashed minnows Andorra 4-0 at the Wembley in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A brace from Jesse Lingard, coupled with goals from Harry Kane (penalty) and Bukayo Saka, got the job done for the Three Lions. Incidentally, England had also won by the same scoreline in their midweek game at Hungary.

The hosts were in control for much of the game, with the world's 156th-ranked side looking overmatched against the Euro 2020 finalists. England's persistence paid off in the final quarter when Kane clinically dispatched a penalty before Saka and Lingard also scored.

It's a fifth consecutive victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England. They are now the only side apart from Denmark and Sweden with a 100% win record in the qualification campaign thus far.

On that note, here are the player ratings for England:

Sam Johnstone - 6/10

His second England outing couldn't have been easier, as Johnstone barely had to break a sweat for his clean sheet.

Reece James - 6/10

His cracking effort against the bar early on was the only notable moment for James, who inexplicably struggled to replicate his Chelsea exploits.

Tyrone Mings - 7/10

A highly dependable figure at the back, Mings laid down a marker with his passes. Discipline, though, wasn't his forte, and his second booking of the campaign means he'll miss England's trip to Poland.

Conor Coady - 7/10

The Wolves star was an assured presence at the back for England, distributing the ball superbly. He even attempted an acrobatic effort that sailed narrowly over the bar.

Kieran Trippier - 7.5/10

It was a good performance from the England full-back at both ends. He defended well, and looked to amp up the attack too, laying two key passes.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

What a talent Bellingham is! He oozed class with every touch of the ball and conjured a few excellent chances too. With such attitude and determination, the teenager could go places.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

He rallied his young troops from the front, keeping his side pushing with precise passes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

He looked out of depth in midfield, and only felt a semblance of normalcy after switching to his natural habitat in the right-back position.

Jesse Lingard - 8.5/10

Two goals and one assist - Lingard was the star for England on the night. He demonstrated how lethal he could be when opportunities come his way.

Patrick Bamford - 5/10

England's centre-forward for the day, Bamford blazed one good chance over the bar from close range. That was the only notable moment from the striker all game. It was a toothless performance from him otherwise, despite playing against one of the least formidable teams in the game.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Andorra must be sick of the sight of Saka. The Arsenal star gave them a lot of headaches with his speed, intelligent movement and link-up play. He also topped that off with a goal too.

Ratings of England substitutes

Harry Kane - 7/10

He came on for what he was brought on for - score a goal - which he did from the penalty spot with nonchalance.

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

It was another mediocre performance from the new Manchester City man, who only laid a couple of long balls.

Mason Mount - 6/10

He fought hard for the ball, winning all four of his ground duels, but struggled to make any meaningful impact.

