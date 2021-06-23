Euro 2020: England beat Czech Republic 1-0 to clinch the top spot in Group D

England cruised into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic.

An early goal by Raheem Sterling proved to be enough for the hosts to bag all three points and move into the Round of 16 as group winners. Gareth Southgate's men weren't at their fluid best but did enough to secure a crucial victory against an in-form Czech Republic side.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇨🇿🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sterling goal seals top spot for England in Group D



Who stood out? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021

Raheem Sterling's early goal fires England into the last-16

Raheem Sterling's early goal fired England into the last-16 of Euro 2020.

England almost made the perfect start to the game as Raheem Sterling came inches away from giving the hosts the lead inside the first two minutes. The Manchester City forward got to the end of a brilliant pass into the box from Luke Shaw with a perfectly-timed run and chipped the ball over Tomas Vaclik.

However, his effort struck the far post and was cleared away by the Czech Republic defence. The hosts produced a brilliant attacking display in the early exchanges of the game and grabbed a deserved lead in the 12th-minute courtesy of a goal from Raheem Sterling.

Jack Grealish showed great skill to get past his man and deliver a beautiful cross from the left, which was headed home by Raheem Sterling at the far post. Harry Kane almost doubled the lead for the hosts but was denied by an excellent save from the Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Tomas Holes came close to grabbing an equalizer for the visitors with a powerful strike from outside the box. However, his effort was kept out by a wonderful save from Jordan Pickford.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England = through as Group D winners! 👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o8f3lXwsbh — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 22, 2021

It was a largely forgettable second half as both sides barely created any goalscoring opportunities. England continued to dominate possession but failed to test Tomas Vaclik.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead four minutes before the final whistle as Jordan Henderson fired the ball into the Czech Republic goal from close range. The goal, though, was ruled out as the Liverpool captain was found to be in an offside position during the build-up play.

England managed to hold on for the win and confirmed their place into the last-16 of Euro 2020.

England will take on the runners-up in Group F of Euro 2020, which is likely to be either Germany, France or Portugal. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic progress to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-place finishers. They will now wait to see who they face in the next round of Euro 2020.

Also read: Czech Republic 0-1 England: 5 talking points as Raheem Sterling guides Three Lions into last-16 as Group D winners | UEFA Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar