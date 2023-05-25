England boss Gareth Southgate opens up on private chat with 'bloody good' Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

England manager Gareth Southgate recently had a private chat with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it wasn't just an ordinary conversation. The Three Lions boss has publicly shared the essence of these hush-hush dialogues, revealing his steady stream of communications with the full-back, a player he describes as "bloody good."

The scenario comes into focus with the announcement of Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. Notably, this is a refreshing change after the 24-year-old was overlooked for the March clashes against Italy and Ukraine.

It's worth noting that Alexander-Arnold's latest call-up transpires at a time when he is flourishing in his unique role as an 'inverted full back' at Liverpool, often seen pulling the strings from midfiled.

Southgate has indicated that Alexander-Arnold's new role at Anfield could transition to the national stage. He said (via LiverpoolEcho):

“The reason for the conversation was that I felt it was good to chat to him about what he is doing, about how I see it, how he sees it, what it might become. Contrary to what might be the mood music - I have a really good relationship with him and we talk a lot about his game, football."

‌Southgate further elucidated:

“I’ve always recognised his qualities as a player but he’s just been bloody unlucky that we’ve got Walker, who has just had three of the best games I’ve seen from a right back, Trippier who has probably been one of the outstanding players this season, Reece James also."

The coach admitted that it's been challenging to incorporate Alexander-Arnold into the England setup due to his stellar experiences with Liverpool. He acknowledged:

“So that has been difficult and England won’t have been as fulfilling because he has unbelievable experiences with Liverpool and we haven’t been able to give him the same. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think he is a bloody good footballer and you’d like to find a way of it working because of his talents."

Southgate noted the importance of bringing him back, saying:

"That’s why I felt it was important to call him as I have done in the past. As to what his best position is, who knows moving forward. We shouldn’t be sitting here saying he is a midfielder now because we have a glimpse of that but there’s a lot more to it and could be really exciting but let’s see.”

The tale of Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to the national fold, his evolution as an inverted full back, and his potential for an elevated role within the England team, is a testament to Southgate's flexibility and strategic insight. The unfolding storylines promise an exhilarating journey ahead, as we watch Alexander-Arnold strive to match his Reds' exploits with the Three Lions.

Jaime Carragher's strategy to save Liverpool £100m: Use Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered Jurgen Klopp an audacious solution that could potentially save the club a fortune. The crux of Carragher's proposition involves anchoring Trent Alexander-Arnold into a midfield role permanently, an audacious tactical shift that could offset a summer splurge worth £100m on new midfield recruits.

Alexander-Arnold, the England international, has been turning heads recently with his exemplary display as a hybrid right-back and midfielder. Carragher, an astute observer of the game, is convinced that a permanent central role would benefit Alexander-Arnold immensely and advocates for Klopp to consider this switch.

The defender-turned-football pundit shared his perspective during a conversation on Sky Sports, underscoring the potential benefits of the proposed tactical move. Carragher said (via GOAL):

"If Trent plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100m. One thing we haven't seen a lot from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his career is goals from outside the box. But if he keeps playing in midfield, he will get 5-10 goals a season. We've seen it from set pieces."

Liverpool's final game of the season is away at Southampton on Sunday, May 28.

