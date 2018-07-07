Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England broke the penalties curse, but is the team ready for something more?

Ilian Antonov
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    07 Jul 2018, 19:16 IST

Sweden and England are coming out to determine the third semi-finalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. England seems to be a strong favorite and a sure winner today, according to analysts and bookmakers. But how does that work?


FBL-WC-2018-ENG-PRESSER
Will Harry Kane score another penalty?

Out of 12 matches between the two teams in the last 30 years, so far the draws have been 6. Sweden surprisingly or not, has 4 wins. The success for England was only twice. Even these two successes did not come easy. At the European Championship, England were down to1:2 in the score up to 64 minutes, and managed to turn the match to 3:2. Half a year earlier, a 1-0 win and a goal of Gareth Barry stamped the victory in a friendly match.

England has so far scored nine goals at the World Cup. Only Belgium with 12 goals is ahead. But 6 of the English goals were scored against perhaps the weakest team in the Championship - Panama. In the other 3 games, England scored only 3 goals. The team managed to break the penalty shootout curse, winning against Colombia on the last round.

Sweden is in the forefront of another ranking. With just 2 goals conceded so far, Swedes split third place with Croatia and Denmark. With only one goal conceded are Uruguay and Brazil. Interestingly, both goals were scored by Germany, and in the other 3 matches, Sweden kept its net clean.

England seems to be able to be ambitious against strong teams, but in many cases ends up equally in the derbies. Such a result happened in recent matches against Italy, Brazil, Germany, and Spain. Gareth Southgate managed to build a stable and a hard-to-beat team. The victories, however, come somewhat timidly. The fact is a minimal success against teams like Lithuania, Slovenia and Slovakia. Sweden has shown itself to be an extremely wrestling team. I'm expecting a draw in the regular time and Tre Kronur to win on penalties.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Sweden Football Harry Kane Leisure Reading
World Cup 2018: England Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Sweden vs England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 memorable matches between England and...
RELATED STORY
England's 2012 team that lost 4-2 to Sweden: Where are...
RELATED STORY
Why Sweden might be England's most difficult test yet
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The Sterling vs Rashford debate
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #34 Joe Cole -...
RELATED STORY
11 great goals that no one saw coming
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Best Underdog Stories in History
RELATED STORY
5 famous players who came out of international retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us