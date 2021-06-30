England emerge as Euro 2020 favourites after dispatching Germany

For a moment, time stood still after the England-Germany Euro 2020 game. When referee Danny Makkelie blew the full-time whistle, there was a mixture of awe and disbelief at what England had accomplished at the Wembley Stadium: England just beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Playing their landmark 300th international game at the historic stadium, a ground where England lifted their only FIFA World Cup title in 1966, the young, exuberant England players under Gareth Southgate look poised to write new, glorious chapters.

This was not an ordinary day by any means. Semi-finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and with Harry Kane winning the Golden Boot as the top scorer in Russia, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about England’s chances of going deep at Euro 2020. But standing in their way was a nation they know only too well – for reasons both sporting and political.

The rivalry between England and Germany

England vs Germany is more than a football match. It becomes a matter of nationalistic pride.

Germany have always been a thorn in England's flesh, so beating Joachim Low's men has both symbolic and nationalistic connotations. It was also perhaps no less cinematic that it took a Jamaican-born, coloured athlete to bring England this glory, their first comprehensive win over Germany at a major tournament since 1966.

This was not the farewell that Joachim Löw had in mind. But the German football federation were taking a huge risk by letting him lead this competition anyway, especially after the team's ignominious group-stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Against England, Germany looked blunt in attack, especially in the first half.

Timo Werner had a good opportunity on his left foot when played through by Kai Havertz, but Jordan Pickford was up to the challenge. Apart from this chance, there weren't too many significant openings created by Germany. England had a glorious opportunity of their own at the end of the first half, but Harry Kane’s heavy touch allowed Mats Hummels to clear away the danger.

Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling gives England the lead in the 75th minute.

It was Raheem Sterling, however, who seemed to be Germany’s threat in chief. His long-distance strike in the first half tested Manuel Neuer, and it was his goal in the 75th minute that put England ahead.

Harry Kane’s goal in the 86th minute was the icing on the cake. That's because Germany looked stunned and incapable of mounting a serious challenge against the English defence.

What makes England the favourites to win Euro 2020?

England look like a complete package at Euro 2020.

In Gareth Southgate, England have an astute but flexible tactician who knows his team inside out. Unlike his predecessor Roy Hodgson, Southgate brings out the best in his players. Indeed, his decision to substitute Bukayo Saka in place of Grealish proved to be the pivotal moment in the game.

Other key players such as wing-backs Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier are also in fine form. Pickford looks to be in good form too, and the centre-half pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones has looked solid thus far.

Harry Kane, as is well known, is a formidable striker and can convert chances even when he is seemingly not much involved in the game. Attacking midfielder Jack Grealish gives England a more Mediterranean flavour.

Jack Grealish's technical ability on the ball makes him seem like a Spanish player.

Up until the Aston Villa player’s introduction, England lacked penetration in the middle. That changed when Bukayo Saka was replaced by Grealish in the 70th minute.

Grealish has rejuvenated the English midfield, and it must be said that had he been on the pitch against Croatia in 2018, the outcome of that match could easily have been different. The Aston Villa player has been turning heads for at least the last two seasons in the English Premier League now. Those who were unfamiliar about him were given a primer last night about his extraordinary prowess.

A favourable draw against Ukraine in the quarter-finals also helps improve England’s chances of winning Euro 2020. If England manage to beat Ukraine on Saturday, they will face either Czech Republic or Denmark.

Czech Republic surprised all by beating the Netherlands, but beating England would be a different proposition.

In all honesty, both the Czechs and the Danes are having their own glorious runs at Euro 2020. Nobody expected Czech Republic to get past the Netherlands, and yet here they are playing in the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time since 1992 when they went all the way.

Denmark had a difficult and emotional start to the competition and looked certain to exit the tournament in the group stage. Yet they thumped Gareth Bale’s Wales 4-0 to reach the last-eight.

Italy are having a mythical run of form and are now undefeated in 31 games. For Belgium, time is running out for their golden generation to win a major tournament.

Notwithstanding their great qualities, however, England will believe they can beat anyone. Italy and Belgium will cancel each other out when they meet in the quarter-finals on Friday. So it will come as a relief to the other competing teams that at least one giant will bow out of the competition before the semi-finals.

Can England go all the way at Euro 2020?

Gareth Southgate has helped England turn a corner.

It is always a dangerous business to stick out one’s neck and predict the winner of one of the most unpredictable football tournaments in the history of the sport. But all things considered, I think England could win Euro 2020. They could edge past Belgium or Italy to reach the final, provided they beat Ukraine first.

This England side has plenty of talent, youthfulness and a sense of maturity that one usually does not expect from them. They will also no doubt be helped by the experience gained at the FIFA World Cup in Russia three years ago.

Whether one acknowledges it or not, this is another golden generation of England, and this bunch of players might surpass the group that preceded them. David Beckham was in attendance at the Wembley last evening and must have been wishing to be on the pitch and for good reason.

In short, this is the most effective England team in years, and the summer of 2021 might just be their time to shine.

