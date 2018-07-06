England fan celebrates qualification to the World Cup quarter-finals in bizarre fashion

England qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup and one fan celebrated it in simply bizarre fashion

Football fans have always known to be bold people, often making all kinds of claims and promises pertaining to their team's performance. Now, not a lot of them actually come through on their promises.

However, one England fan has become popular on social media after sticking to his word, despite it being an extremely bizarre decision after England qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On May 16th of this year, English fan Dan Welch tweeted his disapproval of the England squad selected by manager, Gareth Southgate, claiming that he didn't believe they had much of a chance.

The tweet said:

"Putting my neck on the line, but if @England get to the quarter finals with that squad, I will get the 23 man squad names tattooed on me."

Such was his confidence, or lack thereof, in the England side, that he took an oath to get all 23 squad players' names tattooed on his body if The Three Lions made it to the quarter-finals stage.

True to his word, Welch, manager of Sunday League side AFC London Road in Hertfordshire, did indeed get all 23 players' named inked on himself - in alphabetic order at that, and subsequently took to Twitter to show off how he had kept his promise.

Here is a look at the two tweets:

True to my word, fucking love it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wy48rnOq64 — Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) July 5, 2018

Yesterday, Welch tweeted the above update which included a picture of the tweet he put out back in May, along with a picture of his new tattoo.

Further, the Englishman continuously provided his followers with updates in the build-up to getting the tattoo.

He first wrote "Tattoo tonight" and then followed it up with another update that said, "First name Alexander-Arnold, if I can get through that the rest is minor tbh."

He then posted a picture of the tattoo studio he visited, captioning it "s***ting myself now".

Here is a picture of the complete tattoo:

The tattoo consists of manager Southgate's name, followed by all 23 players' names in alphabetic order

His final update before getting the tattoo hailed England's manager, Gareth Southgate, as he said: "Stuck Southgate right at the top of the list, it's fully deserved."