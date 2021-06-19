Euro 2020: Toothless England held by Scotland at Wembley

England squandered the opportunity to make certain of a spot in the last-16 of Euro 2020 as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland at Wembley.

A win against their bitter rivals would have guaranteed Gareth Southgate's men a berth in the knockout stages of the competition. But the hosts turned in a lethargic attacking display as they managed just one shot on target in the match.

Scotland, on the other hand, produced a resolute defensive display at Wembley and were unlucky not to come away with all three points. A point against England keeps their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

Euro 2020 Group D - Group stage match

England vs. Scotland: First half

England made a bright start to the game and had the two best opportunities to score inside the first 20 minutes of the game, with John Stones hitting the post with a wonderful header and Mason Mount smashing his shot wide.

Scotland's Stephen O'Donnell came close to scoring for his side and forced a brilliant save from Jordon Pickford at the half-hour mark.

England vs. Scotland: Second half

Mason Mount came close to scoring just three minutes after the restart as his shot into the bottom right-hand corner was kept out by David Marshall. Steve Clark's men were able to muster a couple of goalscoring opportunities before the full-time whistle.

Lyndon Dykes' effort was cleared off the line by Reece James and Che Adams skyed the ball over the cross-bar with his volley.

With England offensively lacking and Scotland defensively resolute, the match petered out to a draw at the full-time whistle.

Gareth Southgate's men will take on the Czech Republic in a crucial Group D tie on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scotland will face Croatia in a must-win game at Hampden Park if they hope to progress at Euro 2020.

Scotland's heroics against England keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive

Scotland turned in a resolute performance against England at Euro 2020 to earn a crucial point

Scotland turned in a determined performance against their arch-rivals England at Wembley to earn a crucial point. The draw keeps them in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. A win over Croatia on Sunday could secure a place in the last-16 of Euro 2020 for the Scottish side.

The visitors made a shaky start but grew into the game as the minutes went by. Steve Clark's men produced a tremendous defensive display against one of the most potent attacks in the world and came out of the game with a deserved point.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Good point for Scotland or did their performance merit more? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/cpiC954FPC — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

Also read: Portugal vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23 of UEFA Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Rohit Mishra