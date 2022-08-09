England hero Ella Toone's 'secret boyfriend' revealed to be a professional footballer as couple enjoy Ibiza holiday

Lionesses' hero Ella Toone is dating non-league footballer Joe Bunney and has been partying in Ibiza following England's UEFA Womens European Championship success, as per The Sun.

Toone was on hand to score in England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the final of the Euros on July 31.

The Manchester United striker has been pictured with 'secret boyfriend' Bunney, who is a defender last playing for non-league side Warrington Rylands.

He was released by the Manchester club at the end of last season, making him now a free agent.

The couple have been enjoying the sunshine of the Balearic Islands and with good reason following an incredible Euros campaign for Toone.

A friend is quoted as saying:

“Ella and Joe are very much in love and have been together for a while now. They are both from Manchester and have mutual friends who introduced them."

“Those who know them think they are the perfect pairing. Joe is Ella’s biggest cheerleader and he could not have been more proud to watch her lifting the trophy at the Euros."

“They keep their love life out of the spotlight usually but Joe couldn’t resist joining Ella in Ibiza to celebrate with her.”

Toone was joined in Ibiza by England heroes Leah Williamson and Nikitta Paris and even had the chance to enjoy a Calvin Harris concert.

Toone wrote herself in England footballing history with inspiring Euros campaign

Toone (right) has become a Lionesses' hero

Toone became a Lionesses' hero during the European Championships with some impressive performances up top for the side.

Her chip in the final against Germany will go down in history both for its importance and its magnificence.

The Manchester United striker was also on the scoresheet during England's 2-1 comeback victory over Spain in the quarter-finals.

She described the chip against Germany as the greatest moment of her life, telling England's official website:

“I’ve seen her [Merle Frohms] coming out and I thought that would be the best shot to do."

She continued,

“I started celebrating even before it had gone in the net, so I was confident that it was going in and then the whole stadium erupted, honestly [the] best feeling of my life."

Toone's record for her national side stands at 13 goals in 21 appearances and she is quickly becoming one of Women's Football's most talked about stars.

