Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup: Have England been Perennially unfortunate in the competition's history?

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    13 Jul 2018, 17:32 IST

Quarter-final England v Portugal - World Cup 2006
England's Golden Generation

England's football team is one which undergoes intense scrutiny from its own media as well as fans before any major international tournament. Expectations have always been at a premium, though time and again, the team failed to justify them.

England's young squad put in a valiant display at this year's world cup and made it to the semi-finals before getting knocked out by an excellent Croatian performance. Even though they couldn't win it, they still earned plaudits from fans and media alike for their excellent performances.

But here we look back at some previous World Cup performances where more often than not, misfortune played a major part in deciding the fate of England:

#5 World Cup 2010

Germany v England: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Round of Sixteen
Germany v England: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Round of Sixteen

England barely scraped through to the knockout rounds from an easy group, including USA, Algeria and Slovenia, in second position to set up a last-16 tie with Germany.

However, this image went on to haunt the English team in the aftermath of this tournament. Trailing 2-1, Lampard's fierce shot struck the crossbar, went in and bounced back as Neuer collected the ball pretending as if nothing happened. Somehow even the officials failed to spot the incident and the goal was denied.

Capitalizing on this let-off, the Germans went on to score 2 more goals as England were ruthlessly knocked out 4-1. However, the one good that came out of it was the introduction of Goal-line technology which has since prevented such incidents from taking place.


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Argentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo David Beckham Football Top 5/Top 10 FIFA World Cup History
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
5 players from qualified teams who will miss the 2018...
RELATED STORY
5 golden generations who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 round of 16 games that cannot be missed
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 top number 10s to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Most iconic football stadiums used at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Players Set For Big Money Moves
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 3 wingers to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us